High Desert Double-Down Lifts Stratford Inside Bull Riding Top 20
Just before the chute gate opened, High Desert Stampede announcer Garrett Yerigan noted that bull rider JR Stratford was “looking to shine bright for the second night in a row” and “had to have it.”
For his part, Stratford transferred those predictions into reality.
A night after winning the High Desert Stampede Xtreme Bulls, the Byers, Kan., cowboy followed it up by setting the standard on the first night of the Redmond, Ore., rodeo, posting an 86.5-point effort against Corey & Lange Rodeo’s Smoke Screen. In a three-year span, the bull has been used 17 times with Stratford being only the second cowboy to notch a point-scoring ride.
The win capped a monster showing at the High Desert Stampede and Stratford swept both bull riding events in Redmond to pick up a significant payday.
Last Wednesday, he rode for 91 points in a battle with Corey & Lange Rodeo’s Stand By Me to secure $9,289 in prize money. About 24 hours later, his ride against Smoke Screen netted Stratford another $6,560, giving him $15,849 for a two-night run in Oregon.
That total makes up almost half of his total earnings for the year as Stratford’s success moved him inside the top 20 to take 18th in the PRCA World Standings just a few dollars shy of $36,500 for the season.
The wins, his first since a one-ride victory at the Sumter County Fair Rodeo in Bushnell, Fla., back in November, have Stratford on the path back to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. He qualified for NFR in 2022 but has finished just outside the top 15 ever since, including a 19th place ending in 2024.
Other results from the High Desert Stampede
Bareback rider Ethan Mazurenko captured the title with an 88.5-point ride against Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s Buster to earn $5,252.
Shane Frey was the only steer wrestler to finish a run in under four seconds as his time of 3.8 won the event and gave him $3,476 in prize money.
There was a tie in team roping as the duos of Devon Johnson and Boogie Ray, and brothers Riley and Brady Minor each finished in 4.5 seconds to split. All four competitors took home $3,884.
Kade Bruno’s 86.5-point ride on Four Star Rodeo’s Stella won the event and earned him $5,020.
Tie down roper Trevor Hale finished his run in 9.2 seconds to secure $4,674 in prize money.
Hayle Gibson blew past the barrel racing field with a time of 15.45 seconds, earning her $4,815.
Breakaway roper Annie Minor held off Shelbie Allen by two-tenths of a second to claim the top spot. Minors run of two seconds flat earned her $4,672.
Despite not winning an event, Stetson Wright still walked away with the all-around title after earning $8,127 between saddle bronc and bull riding.