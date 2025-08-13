High Scores and Fast Times Posted at Sikeston as Season End Draws Near
The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo in Sikestom, Missouri led to a big payout for athletes as the race to the NFR continues. Paying out over $224,000 on the weekend, Sikestom saw some of the best performances from cowboys and cowgirls so far this year.
Clay Ellis took home the all-around cowboy, pocketing over $5,000. He placed third in tie-down roping, along with placing eighth in the average for team roping. The rodeo also saw great performances from bareback rider, Rocker Steiner, and Marne Loosenort in barrel racing.
Steiner scored an 89.5 point ride to take home the win in bareback riding on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Wild Thang. Tanner Aus and Cole Franks tied for second with an 86-point ride.
Rounding out the top three in bareback riding was Colt Eck with a score of 84. The ride helped Steiner further his lead in the world standings, pocketing just over five grand. He currently sits at No. 1 with almost $225,000 on the season.
Bareback riding, barrel racing and bull riding saw the biggest payouts of the night.
Loosenort came in hot on the barrels with a 15.94 second ride, taking home just over $6,000. Blazing in behind her was Deb Shefveland in 15.97 seconds. Bringing in the third place finish in the barrels was Lindsey Beech in 15.99 seconds.
With the largest payout of the night, bull riders brought their A-game to try to secure the top spot. The honor went to Jate Frost. He scored 88.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Bar Fly and took home over $8,000. Behind him was Jr Stratford with 87 points. Trace Scarlavai came in third with 85 points.
Saddle bronc riders fought to the finish with first place going to Waitley Sharon, on The Cervi Brothers' R. Watson's Prai, and a score of 89.5. Shorty Garrett came in second with a score of 87. Isaac Diaz and Trey Watts were just behind them in a tie for third with a score of 86.
Steer wrestlers in the top three kept things interesting with times close together. Taking home the win with an average time of 9.6 seconds was Kyle Irwin. In second was Jeff Miller with 10.1 seconds. Just behind Miller was Tyler Scheevel with 11.1 seconds.
Tie-down roping saw an average of less than 20 seconds on two head. Tyler Milligan came in hot blazing the trail in 18.7 seconds. Ben Walker was seconds behind him with a ride in 19.8 seconds. Clay Ellis rounded out the top three in 20 seconds flat.
Jesse Boos and Reed Boos took home the top spot in team roping. The pair nailed down the win in 11 seconds on the average on two head. Justin Pruitt and Travis Holland were behind with 12.3 seconds, just missing the mark to clinch the win. Rylee Mills and Jordan Reynolds tied up the top three with a 12.9 second ride.
The rodeo season is clearly heating up across the country as athletes are trying to secure their spots at the National Finals Rodeo in December.