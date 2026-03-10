Two Athletes Positioned to Sweep Super Series 3 at RODEOHOUSTON

RODEOHOUSTON is one of the most iconic rodeos in the world, set inside NRG Stadium. The retractable-roof, multi-purpose stadium is home to the National Football League's Houston Texans, and has also hosted many of the United States men's national soccer team's matches.

Transforming the roughly 2 million square foot stadium into a rodeo arena is no small feat. Still, every March, one of the largest tournament-style professional rodeos in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) takes over NRG.

The best in the world are currently competing for payouts throughout the Super Series and Semi-Finals, leading up to the RODEOHOUSTON Championship. The winner takes all in the final round. The grand prize in each event? $65,000.

While being able to claim the win is legendary, there is a challenge even more rare: sweeping a bracket. Few athletes are able to win all three rounds of their bracket. In Super Series 3, two athletes currently stand the chance to pull off the impressive feat.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bareback Riding: Bradlee Miller

Bradlee Miller | Fernando Sam-Sin

In Round 1, Bradlee Miller scored 85.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Freshman 15, claiming the win. Miller is currently ranked No. 3 in the Bareback Riding World Standings and is chasing his third consecutive National Finals Rodeo qualification.

Miller followed the win with a score of 88 points on Calgary Stampede's Welcome Delivery, securing the Round 2 win. The 22-year-old from Huntsville, Texas, is safely moving on to the Semi-Finals, with $6,000 in earnings in his Super Series, so far.

Will he be able to three-peat in the upcoming round? And who will walk away with the coveted custom RODEOHOUSTON guitar, given to the Super Series Champion?

Barrel Racing: Emily Beisel

Some horses just "fit" the challenging setup of RODEOHOUSTON and Teasin Dat Guy ("Chewy") certainly falls into that category. The 10-year-old daughter of Frenchmans Guy and out of Teasin Jetolena by Blazin Jetolena is owned by 4M Equine and has played a key role in Emily Beisel's past two NFR qualifications.

4M purchased Chewy from breeder, Katie Lindahl. The great mare had already earned an NFR qualification and amassed six figures in career earnings with trainer, Molly Otto.

With Beisel, Chewy has continued to dominate at professional rodeos and this year, the duo has won both rounds of their Super Series so far. In Round 1, they clocked in 14.55 seconds and in Round 2, turned in a 14.81. The pair executed flawless timing in the first two rounds and will be the second team to run in the final round.

In Super Series 1, Michelle Alley made a clean sweep, banking $9,000. Will Beisel join her as the second barrel racer in recent history to pull off the impressive feat? Stay tuned.