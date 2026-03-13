PRCA and WPRA World Champions To Be Honored by President Trump at White House

Rodeo has come a long way. A really long way. In fact, it has made it all the way to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, D.C.

For the first time in history, the 2025 World Champions of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, along with the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, have been invited to the White House to be honored for their incredible accomplishment.

Champions Headed to the White House

Kassie Mowry | 2L Media

Everyone has seen the Super Bowl Champions or the World Series Champions being honored at the White House over the years by several different Presidents, but no one has ever witnessed professional rodeo cowboys and cowgirls receiving that same honor.

President Donald Trump is changing that narrative in 2026. The World Champions of both the PRCA and the WPRA have been invited to be at the White House on March 13 to be recognized. If all goes well and there are no delays in schedules, the meeting is scheduled for 3 pm ET.

2025 World Champions

Rocker Steiner | Nathan Meyer Photography

All Around Cowboy - Stetson Wright

Bareback Riding - Rocker Steiner

Steer Wrestling - Tucker Allen

Team Roping Header - Andrew Ward

Team Roping Heeler - Jake Long

Saddle Bronc Riding - Statler Wright

Tie-Down Roping - Riley Webb

Barrel Racing - Kassie Mowry

Breakaway Roping - Taylor Munsell

Bull Riding - Stetson Wright

Stetson Wright currently holds down the No. 1 position in the All-Around race yet again in 2026. In his individual events, he ranks No. 2 in the saddle bronc riding and No. 10 in the bull riding. He is coming off a recent big win in San Antonio, Texas.

Rocker Steiner is starting this year similarly to how he did it last year. He is ranked No. 19 in the bareback riding, but make no mistake, the cowboy decked out in red is looking to be right back at the top of the standings.

The three-time World Champion Riley Webb has been steady and chipping away at another trip to the National Finals Rodeo and a possible fourth World Championship. He has banked more than $40,000 so far in 2026.

Kassie Mowry is keeping up her winning ways. She already has banked over $26,000 and is sitting in the No. 2 position in the 2026 standings. The 2025 RODEOHOUSTON champion has yet to run down the alleyway in Houston, Texas so that number could jump significantly very soon.

While all of these athletes are busy on the rodeo trail right now and competing in the rodeos that make up the Texas Swing, being honored by the President of the United States is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Rodeo On SI will be anxiously awaiting the reports back by these incredible athletes on their thoughts and experiences while in the nation’s capital.