Historic Jim Norick Arena Celebrates Final Pro Rodeo Performance Prior to Demolition
Contestants rode down the historic alley way on January 24 and 25 in the famous Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla. for the very last time. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association celebrated the final performance before the building will be demolished.
The arena was built in 1965 and now is scheduled to be torn down in the spring of 2025. From 1965 to 1978 the National Finals Rodeo was held in the Oklahoma arena, along with many other reputable events and livestock shows.
Many rodeo legends have competed in the notorious pen. Freckles Brown was the first one to successfully ride Tornado, a famous bucking bull, in the Jim Norick Arena. Four of Donnie Gay's world titles were won there as well. Needless to say, the history within the concrete walls of the Jim Norick arena runs deep.
Over 500 contestants came to compete at the Norick for one last hurrah and they put on a great show. McCoy Rodeo company made sure to provide the best stock and the performances did not disappoint.
Myles Carlson, Evanston, Wyo. bareback rider, topped the board in the bareback riding going 80 points on Mo Betta Rodeo's horse Blackhawk. The 22-year-old cowboy added over $1,000 to his 2025 winnings.
Oklahoma native, Riley Duvall, will be the last steer wrestling champion crowned in the historic arena. After stopping the clock in 4.0 seconds the 4-time NFR qualifier makes a jump in the world standings for the 2025 season.
A 4.8 second run in the team roping landed Dawson McMaster and Cam Hoelting the win for a $1,772 payoff.
It was the young rising star from Ordway, Colo., Waitley Sharon, on top when the dust settled in Oklahoma City with an 84-point ride on Mo Betta Rodeo's Red Cloud. Sharon is a Tarleton State University student who cannot seem to keep his name off the leaderboard.
An Oklahoma City cowboy himself, Paul David Tierney, took the calf roping title along with Hagen Houck a Texas cowboy with their 8.7 second runs.
Gus and Leslie Smalygo continue their hot streak with the Oklahoma City win. They clocked a 15.39 to win the barrel racing event by one tenth. The Skiatook, Okla. cowgirl is coming off her second NFR qualification and making a run for a third.
Two cowboys covered their bulls for big payouts over the two-day rodeo. Josiah Chism topped the charts with an 86 point ride aboard McCoy Rodeo's bull, Bam Bam. Brayden Lamb was the only other cowboy to cover on McCoy Rodeo's, Amarillo for 73 points.
This is the final chapter for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association was a successful few days, as well as bittersweet for many rodeo contestants and fans. Whether a young rodeo cowboy got their start in that sand box, or cowboys finished a legendary career on the Oklahoma City dirt, the Jim Norick Arena will always hold a special place in the history of the western industry for all rodeo cowboys.