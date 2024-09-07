Hometown Rodeo of Beutler and Son Rodeo Goes On Despite Tragedy
The 85th annual Elk City Rodeo of Champions concluded last weekend in Elk City, Oklahoma.
Two days after Beutler and Son Rodeo Company faced an unimaginable tragedy to their herd, they had their hometown rodeo to focus on. An event that many always look forward to, but the 85th year would hold a very different meaning to everyone, especially those who hold rodeo close to their heart.
Originally named Ackley Park Rodeo, now called The Elk City Rodeo of Champions, is something that runs five generations deep in the Beutler family dating back to 1939.
Something the Beutler family will never forget is the win on one of their only surviving mares, Black Kat. Roedy Farrell rode for 88.5 points to take the win and much like the family, this was a win that he won’t ever forget.
Eight time NFR Steer Wrestler, Matt Reeves posted a run of 3.8 seconds to leave with $1,730 to add to his summer run earnings.
A duo at just 19 years of age from Kansas, Klay and Kash Yaussi would take home the 2024 Elk City Rodeo Of Champions buckle in Team Roping event with a time of 4.8 seconds.
Long Ago from Beutler and Son Rodeo and Saddle Bronc rider Denton Ward paired up for a score of 83 points taking them to a first-place win.
9.2-seconds must’ve been the magic time in Tie-Down roping that night in Oklahoma. Cash Fuesz, Monty Lewis, and Jarvis Demery would tie three ways and walk away with $1,842 a piece.
Five-time Canadian Barrel Racing Champion and six-time NFR qualifier Deb Guelly won the 85th Elk City Rodeo of Champions with a time of 16.04 seconds, demonstrating to the crowd why she is a decorated Barrel Racer.
Cash Toewes of Canton, Kansas rode a bull from Beutler and Son Rodeo with the name Moody Muley for 86-points.
This is what he had to say “Getting a win in Elk City on Moody Muley was really special for me this year, I broke my back on the first of June and got on that bull for my first one back in late July, he threw me off in a hurry. Fast forward to Elk City and I was able to ride him, that helped me to know that I’m back to firing on all cylinders and also capped off a last second run to get me to my third circuit finals. I was incredibly Impressed with the Cowboy resilience the Beutler Family showed in Elk City, if there was a somber mood, it didn’t show, they put on a great rodeo for a sold out crowd. The Beutlers are great stockmen who have been putting on rodeos for dang near 100 years, while this tragedy might set them back I have no doubt they will make a rebound, and that all the prayers the community has said for them will not go unanswered.”
While the Elk City Rodeo of Champions looked different this year than in years past, everyone came together, and rallied when it was most important. A true testament to the western way of life.