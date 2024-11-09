Hondo Rodeo Fest Showcases World Champion Rides on Night Two in Bareback Riding
Night number two of the Hondo Rodeo Fest ramped up the energy if that was even possible from what was presented on night one. The opening ceremony was booming, pyrotechnics, and rocking music welcomed fans and contestants alike.
The bareback riders must have found their energy from the opening as well because they were electric. Matching talent with some of the best bucking horses in the industry brought a bareback competition that wowed the crowd.
Kicking off the action was Weston Timberman who rode Mane Attraction from Summit ProRodeo. Circling to the left and making a beautiful ride, the rodeo started with an 81.5 point ride from the current 2024 PRCA Rookie of the Year.
Cole Reiner, the 25-year-old cowboy, who split the win last night nodded his head second in the order. He rode First Date also from summit ProRodeo. The big bay with a white face jumped and kicked with power and certainly did the equine athlete's part of the job. Their show earned the pair an 84 point score.
Former World Champion and two time NFR average champion, Jess Pope was next to crack out on the Hondo Rodeo Fest dirt arena. Pope is getting ready to make his sixth appearance at the Thomas and Mack Center. With his teal chaps flapping in the wind, fringe flying, he scored 84 points.
None of other than Tilden Hooper, the nine time NFR qualifier, who is now 36 years old decided to show the youth what the veterans can do. The blue roan horse named Hyena from J Bar J Rodeo circled right and kicked big to gather 86 total points and move right to the top of the leaderboard.
The 2014 American Champion aptly named Richie Champion came to ride at the Hondo. He drew a bay horse with three white socks from the J Bar J string named Night Jumping. The horse jumped and kicked but couldn't throw Champion from his back. Together the duo came away with 84.5 points.
RC Landingham is a five time NFR cowboy who also towers above the rest of the riders standing at 6'2" tall. The Hat Creek, Cali. man donned yellow chaps in the arena tonight and earned 82.5 points.
Jacob Lees who will be making his second trip to the NFR this December is coming back from an injury, but if you didn't already know that, you sure couldn't tell it. Paired up tongiht with Andrews ProRodeo's stellar horse Dusty Diamond, both athletes were on top of their game. The sorrel and white paint horse took some great jumps but Lees conquered. With a score of 88 points, the duo went to the top to stay and take the win. Lees also went to the top of the average board with tonight's performance.
Leighton Berry was last out to finish the eight man round. On top of Summit ProRodeo's beautiful grey horse named Why For Cuz, Berry put together a better ride than he did earlier this year at Pendleton on the same horse. At the Let 'er Buck rodeo the duo combined for 82 points, but for the crowd in Arizona, Berry and Why For Cuz put an 86 point ride together.
Lees will walk away tonight with $12,000 for his efforts and will look to put another ride together in the final round Saturday night to stay on top of the average.
Full bareback results for Friday night at the Hondo Rodeo Fest:
Rider/Horse/Stock Contractor/Score/Winnings
1. Jacob Lees / Dusty Diamond / Andrews ProRodeo / 88 $12,000
2/3. Leighton Berry / Why For Cuz / Summit ProRodeo / 86 $5,500
2/3. Tilden Hooper / Hyena / J Bar J Rodeo / 86 $5,500
4. Richie Champion / Night Jumping / J Bar J Rodeo / 84.5 $1,500
5. Cole Reiner / First Date / Summit ProRodeo / 84
6. Jess Pope / Rylee's Raising Cane / Andrews ProRodeo / 84
7. RC Landingham / Foxy Lizard / J Bar J Rodeo / 82.5
8. Weston Timberman / Mane Attraction / Summit ProRodeo / 81.5