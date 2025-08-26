Horse Heaven Round-Up Crowns Their Champions

Since 1949, the Horse Heaven Round-Up has been a place where cowboys chase vital winnings towards their standings and where spectators gather to watch world-class athletes showcase their talent.

Hosted in Kennewick, Wash, this iconic rodeo celebrated its 77th anniversary, as athletes took advantage of one of the highest-paying events on the eastern side of the state to make a final push toward the bright lights of Las Vegas this December.

Who Left as The Champions?

By less than two points, nine-time National Finals Rodeo(NFR) qualifier, Orin Larsen claimed the Horse Heaven Round-up victory with 174.5 points on two head. In the first round, Larsen tied for first with Cole Franks, marking 86.5 points on Calgary Stampede’s Zulu Warrior. He followed up in the final round with an 88-point ride, tying Kody Lamb for second to secure the average.

After qualifying for the NFR seven times during his career, steer wrestler Will Lummus is chasing after the world title as he sits in the No.1 spot with 14 competitors behind him. Lummus tied for second in the second round with a 3.8-second run, then posted a 3.4-second run in the final round, to earn both the round win and the average with 11.9 seconds on three head.

In team roping, the title was split between two talented pairs. Kaleb Driggers and partner Junior Nogueira, along with Clay Smith and Resistol Rookie Team Roping Heeler leader Nicky Northcott, shared the co-title with 15.9 seconds on three head.

Canadian cowboy, Zeke Thurston demonstrated over the course of his two rides why he’s a four-time World Champion over the course of his two rides. He placed fourth in the first round with 86 points, then matched up with Calgary Stampede's Crocket in the final round to post the highest score of the week. Their 90-point ride secured Thurston the average title by one and a half points.

Kincade Henry showed how consistency and clean runs pay off in tie-down roping. In the second round, he finished in a three-way tie for seventh with Cole Clemons and Haven Meged. He closed out the week strong in the Horse Heaven arena with an 8.5-second run, securing the average win with 25.8 seconds on three head.

Makenzie Mayes had herself a good time in Kennewick, literally. She placed fifth in the first round with a 17.20-second run, then lit up the arena in the final round with a 16.97 run– the fastest of the week. Her efforts secured her both the final round win and the average with 34.17 on two head.

Klamath Falls, Oreg., Resistol Rookie bull rider Lane Vaughen had an unforgettable experience at the Horse Heaven Round-Up. The 20-year-old cowboy topped the field by eight points, beating many competitors he’s looked up to his whole life. During the first round, he opened with an 85.5 point ride to tie for fourth, then sealed the win in the final round with 85 points on Bridewell Pro Rodeo’s Scaterbrain– 10 points ahead of the only other qualified ride.

