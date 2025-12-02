Where Are the 2024 PRCA Men's Timed Event World Champions Now?

With the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) kicking off in just a few days, we wanted to take a quick look back in time. Where are the 2024 World Champions, and who stands a shot at repeating that effort?

This year, each of the 10 rounds will pay over $36,000 for the win, and the average will pay over $94,000 for the win. There is so much money on the table that it is any man's game in Vegas.

Steer Wrestling

J.D. Struxness | PRCA

Another photo finish of the 2024 season came in the steer wrestling. J.D. Struxness claimed the Round 10 win and finished eighth in the average, giving him the crucial boost he needed. In the end, his $309,220 year bested Will Lummus by just $1,500.

Struxness is back again this year, with a chance to repeat his win. He comes into the 2025 NFR in the No. 6 position, just $50,000 behind the World leader - a man who will not be easily overtaken.

One of the men gunning for those big checks in Vegas comes in at the No. 1 position. Will Lummus was not dissuaded by his second-place finish in 2024. It lit a fire. He is currently at the top of the World Standings with $195,116 and chasing his first gold buckle.

Team Roping

Tyler Wade | Nathan Meyer Photography

It was not the first time for Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp to walk away from Round 10 with gold buckles in their hands. Their 2024 win marked back-to-back World Championships for one of the most beloved duos of the event.

They won Round 10, relying solely on round money in 2024 to help them earn their big win. The typically consistent pair ran into some issues in Vegas in 2024, not winning an average check, but their wins in the first, second, fifth, and 10th rounds helped make up for that.

Both cowboys are currently ranked No. 8 in the World, well within striking distance of a third consecutive World Championship. Season leaders Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira are no strangers to winning in Las Vegas, as the 2021 and 2022 World Champions, so it will be an exciting 10 rounds as these cowboys battle for the top spot.

Tie-Down Roping

Riley Webb | Nathan Meyer for Rodeo On SI

Another cowboy who refuses to give up that No. 1 spot is 22-year-old Riley Webb. The 2024 World Champion earned his second straight win last year, after absolutely dominating the NFR. He won three rounds and placed in another five, smoothly winning the average. His final earnings for the year were a whopping $475,214.

This year, Webb enters the NFR in the No. 1 seat again, with over $305,000 in season earnings already. Webb has been unstoppable this year and we have to wonder - will this young cowboy go three-for-three?

Right now, his closest competition is Shad Mayfield in No. 2, with over $256,000 won on the season. We have seen Mayfield prove just how deadly he can be in the tight setup at the T&M and we could see some incredibly fast times and tight races this year.

