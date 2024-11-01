Hutchison HW Brand Incredible Donation to Wyoming Rancher Fire Relief
One of the most well-known brands in the agriculture industry made an incredibly generous impact on the lives of Wyoming wildfire victims. Wyoming Rancher Fire Relief founder, Kiley Scott Kocher, posted the following on their Facebook page today:
"My Husband and I (Brian Kocher and Kiley Scott-Kocher) just unloaded probably $500,000+ worth of material all donated by (guesstimating; there was no number values put on any of this material). It took us 8 hours to unload it all. Humbled is an understatement. Here is the story of how they came to be. Next time you buy, support HW Brand."
Scott-Kocher said, "Today moved me to tears. I had no idea how much they were bringing until it was here. It just kept coming and the amount of tin is more than I hardly comprehend."
When the horrific series of wildfires hit areas of Wyoming incredibly hard this year, lifelong rancher Scott-Kocher decided to step up and act as a go between for the ranchers and those who wished to donate necessary supplies. Check out our original coverage here and here.
What started as a small moving business, Hutchison Inc eventually grew into what it is today. With full lines of livestock and equine equipment, fencing products, baler supplies, building products, and lumber supplies, Hutchison HW Brand is a go-to for many ranchers for stock tanks, panels, bale feeders, and more.
As the western industry always seems to do, Hutchison HW Brand saw an opportunity to step up and took it. Wildfires caused unimaginable loss across Wyoming this year for ranchers, with unknown losses in fencing and buildings. While many ranchers were able to save their homes, some referred to the devestation of the fires as, "a complete loss of our way of life."
Scott-Kocher knew there was immense, immediate need for feed and fencing supplies to house and care for the misplaced livestock. With the loss of grazing land and hay, many ranchers found themselves without resources and completely exhausted from hours spent fighting the wildfires and locating their stock.
What began as a silent auction on Facebook has now grown into multiple silent auctions, a bank account specifically for donations, and Scott-Kocher coordinating countless loads of hay and fencing supplies from donors to those who needed it most.
I was in the area of some of the fires shortly after they burned through and a dear friend pointed to a stack of hay in her front yard and said, "You know Kiley? That was delivered without us saying a word, because of her."
Hats off to you, Kiley for all you have done and continue to do for the incredible ranchers of Wyoming. Our hat is also off to the incredible folks at Hutchison for going above and beyond with this incredible gift.