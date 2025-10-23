Illustrious Back Numbers For The 2025 NFR Have Been Revealed
Places for the National Finals Rodeo in December have been set and all 118 athletes who qualified are gearing up for the biggest event of the season. Back numbers are a huge part of NFR tradition and the lower the number, the higher the season earnings are for the athlete it’s given to.
It’s no surprise that the athletes battling it out for the top two spots are Stetson Wright and Wacey Schalla. The two are not only the season’s top earners, but will also compete against one another in the bull riding arena. They are both competing in the all-around competition as well, as Wright will be battling for a title in saddle bronc riding and Schalla is also a top competitor in bareback riding.
As the only rodeo athlete to cross $500,000 in season earnings, Wright will wear No.1 in the Thomas and Mack arena. Behind him, as the only rider to pass $400,000, Schalla will wear No. 2.
For the first time since 2001, a pair of rough stock cowboys will compete for the PRCA All-Around World Championship in the same year. The two sit at No. 1 (Schalla) and No. 2 (Wright) in bull riding, while Wright sits at No. 12 in saddle bronc riding with Schalla at No. 13 in bareback.
Top Two Athletes Are Competing Head To Head For All-Around Title
While these two are ones to watch this season, Wright is going for his ninth title, while Schalla would secure his first. As athletes get ready for their events, the top 15 will pin their numbers to the back of their shirts or vests at the Wrangler NFR at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.
It goes to show just how dominant the sport of rodeo is becoming as each year, these athletes break season earnings records and continue to raise the bar for those around them. The top three numbers belong to just bull riders while the rest of the top five is made up of the top bareback rider, Rocker Steiner, and No. 1 tie-down roper, Riley Webb.
Barrel racer, Kassie Mowry, is the first woman found on the list, wearing No. 17. She’s earned herself $203,445 this season and is the only woman to break the top 20 in back numbers. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi is the next woman listed and will wear No. 24.
The entire season comes down to this event, and all 118 athletes have proven to be the best in their class. Although the lower the number the higher the honor, all of these riders have the chance to take home a world championship title.
Back Number
Name
Season Earnings
1
Stetson Wright
$515,511
2
Wacey Schalla
$488,705
3
Ky Hamilton
$317,618
4
Riley Webb
$305,505
5
Rocker Steiner
$303,547
6
Ryder Wright
$293,994
7
Tristen Hutchings
$292,882
8
Damian Brennan
$278,153
9
Dawson Hay
$268,621
10
Shad Mayfield
$258,639
11
Zeke Thurston
$244,268
12
Sam Petersen
$221,901
13
Kade Bruno
$215,065
14
Brody Wells
$214,707
15
Bradlee Miller
$207,474
16
Jess Pope
$203,629
17
Kassie Mowry
$203,445
18
Cole Franks
$200,362
19
Kaleb Driggers
$198,498
20
Junior Nogueira
$198,498
21
Zac Dallas
$198,403
22
Sage Newman
$196,495
23
Will Lummus
$195,116
24
Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi
$191,850
25
Emily Beisel
$189,005
26
Kincade Henry
$186,968
27
Tanner Tomlinson
$186,890
28
Hailey Kinsel
$186,317
29
Dylan Hancock
$185,494
30
T.J. Gray
$184,148
31
Statler Wright
$181,872
32
Brody Cress
$180,974
33
Hudson Bolton
$179,478
34
John Douch
$176,249
35
Megan McLeod-Sprague
$174,975
36
Weston Patterson
$173,735
37
Kade Sonnier
$172,043
38
Dustin Egusquiza
$171,732
39
Hayes Weight
$170,988
40
Lisa Lockhart
$169,467
41
Garrett Shadbolt
$168,261
42
Dean Thompson
$166,536
43
Derrick Begay
$166,202
44
Carlee Otero
$165,977
45
Riley Pruitt
$165,787
46
JR Stratford
$165,490
47
Colter Todd
$163,850
48
Jesse Brown
$162,157
49
Qynn Andersen
$161,987
50
Jade Corkill
$161,567
51
Clint Summers
$161,242
52
Levi Lord
$160,982
53
Brushton Minton
$160,886
54
Jordan Spears
$160,713
55
Q Taylor
$159,545
56
Marty Yates
$159,447
57
Clay Smith
$158,490
58
Bryce Jensen
$157,043
59
Mason Moody
$156,060
60
Justin Shaffer
$155,773
61
Tucker Allen
$151,879
62
Ben Andersen
$151,760
63
Cyle Denison
$151,232
64
Lane Mitchell
$151,148
65
Rowdy Parrott
$150,877
66
Tom Crouse
$150,411
67
Travis Graves
$149,919
68
Coleby Payne
$149,293
69
Andrew Ward
$149,055
70
Rawley Johnson
$148,778
71
Jake Long
$147,308
72
Anita Ellis
$146,992
73
Lefty Holman
$144,872
74
Tyler Wade
$144,661
75
Wesley Thorp
$144,661
76
Jesse Petri
$144,080
77
Jacek Frost
$143,543
78
Halyn Lide
$143,533
79
Cooper Cooke
$142,594
80
Tayla Moeykens
$142,561
81
Zack Jongbloed
$141,229
82
Joel Harris
$140,855
83
Tricia Aldridge
$139,784
84
Jayco Roper
$139,775
85
J.D. Struxness
$139,690
86
Luke Mackey
$138,918
87
Hayle Gibson-Stillwell
$138,468
88
Waylon Bourgeois
$137,864
89
Ty Harris
$137,197
90
Haven Meged
$136,605
91
Stetson Jorgensen
$136,107
92
Tyler Waguespack
$135,825
93
Dillon Graham
$133,922
94
Dawson Graham
$133,922
95
Wenda Johnson
$132,923
96
Katelyn Scott
$130,764
97
Mason Clements
$130,131
98
Tilden Hooper
$129,951
99
Kyle Lucas
$129,473
100
Shane Hanchey
$128,841
101
Andrea Busby
$127,273
102
Luke Brown
$126,760
103
Trey Yates
$126,760
104
Jake Smith
$125,537
105
Brady Minor
$125,025
106
Riley Minor
$125,025
107
Dakota Eldridge
$124,916
108
Kolton Schmidt
$122,416
109
Lightning Aguilera
$119,978
110
Jonathan Torres
$117,837
111
Kaden Profili
$115,001
112
Douglas Rich
$114,787
113
Kyle Irwin
$113,220
114
Scott Guenthner
$112,607
115
Chance Howard
$110,104
116
Bridger Anderson
$109,328
117
Gavin Soileau
$106,755
118
Ty Erickson
$105,960
