Illustrious Back Numbers For The 2025 NFR Have Been Revealed

The lower the number the higher the honor, but all of these athletes have proven they have what it takes to compete in the Thomas and Mack arena in December.
Places for the National Finals Rodeo in December have been set and all 118 athletes who qualified are gearing up for the biggest event of the season. Back numbers are a huge part of NFR tradition and the lower the number, the higher the season earnings are for the athlete it’s given to.

It’s no surprise that the athletes battling it out for the top two spots are Stetson Wright and Wacey Schalla. The two are not only the season’s top earners, but will also compete against one another in the bull riding arena. They are both competing in the all-around competition as well, as Wright will be battling for a title in saddle bronc riding and Schalla is also a top competitor in bareback riding. 

As the only rodeo athlete to cross $500,000 in season earnings, Wright will wear No.1 in the Thomas and Mack arena. Behind him, as the only rider to pass $400,000, Schalla will wear No. 2.

For the first time since 2001, a pair of rough stock cowboys will compete for the PRCA All-Around World Championship in the same year. The two sit at No. 1 (Schalla) and No. 2 (Wright) in bull riding, while Wright sits at No. 12 in saddle bronc riding with Schalla at No. 13 in bareback.

Top Two Athletes Are Competing Head To Head For All-Around Title

Wacey Schalla and Stetson Wright
Fernando Sam-Sin

While these two are ones to watch this season, Wright is going for his ninth title, while Schalla would secure his first. As athletes get ready for their events, the top 15 will pin their numbers to the back of their shirts or vests at the Wrangler NFR at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. 

It goes to show just how dominant the sport of rodeo is becoming as each year, these athletes break season earnings records and continue to raise the bar for those around them. The top three numbers belong to just bull riders while the rest of the top five is made up of the top bareback rider, Rocker Steiner, and No. 1 tie-down roper, Riley Webb.

Barrel racer, Kassie Mowry, is the first woman found on the list, wearing No. 17. She’s earned herself $203,445 this season and is the only woman to break the top 20 in back numbers. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi is the next woman listed and will wear No. 24. 

The entire season comes down to this event, and all 118 athletes have proven to be the best in their class. Although the lower the number the higher the honor, all of these riders have the chance to take home a world championship title.

Back Number

Name

Season Earnings

1

Stetson Wright

$515,511

2

Wacey Schalla

$488,705

3

Ky Hamilton

$317,618

4

Riley Webb

$305,505

5

Rocker Steiner

$303,547

6

Ryder Wright

$293,994

7

Tristen Hutchings

$292,882

8

Damian Brennan

$278,153

9

Dawson Hay

$268,621

10

Shad Mayfield

$258,639

11

Zeke Thurston

$244,268

12

Sam Petersen

$221,901

13

Kade Bruno

$215,065

14

Brody Wells

$214,707

15

Bradlee Miller

$207,474

16

Jess Pope

$203,629

17

Kassie Mowry

$203,445

18

Cole Franks

$200,362

19

Kaleb Driggers

$198,498

20

Junior Nogueira

$198,498

21

Zac Dallas

$198,403

22

Sage Newman

$196,495

23

Will Lummus

$195,116

24

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi

$191,850

25

Emily Beisel

$189,005

26

Kincade Henry

$186,968

27

Tanner Tomlinson

$186,890

28

Hailey Kinsel

$186,317

29

Dylan Hancock

$185,494

30

T.J. Gray

$184,148

31

Statler Wright

$181,872

32

Brody Cress

$180,974

33

Hudson Bolton

$179,478

34

John Douch

$176,249

35

Megan McLeod-Sprague

$174,975

36

Weston Patterson

$173,735

37

Kade Sonnier

$172,043

38

Dustin Egusquiza

$171,732

39

Hayes Weight

$170,988

40

Lisa Lockhart

$169,467

41

Garrett Shadbolt

$168,261

42

Dean Thompson

$166,536

43

Derrick Begay

$166,202

44

Carlee Otero

$165,977

45

Riley Pruitt

$165,787

46

JR Stratford

$165,490

47

Colter Todd

$163,850

48

Jesse Brown

$162,157

49

Qynn Andersen

$161,987

50

Jade Corkill

$161,567

51

Clint Summers

$161,242

52

Levi Lord

$160,982

53

Brushton Minton

$160,886

54

Jordan Spears

$160,713

55

Q Taylor

$159,545

56

Marty Yates

$159,447

57

Clay Smith

$158,490

58

Bryce Jensen

$157,043

59

Mason Moody

$156,060

60

Justin Shaffer

$155,773

61

Tucker Allen

$151,879

62

Ben Andersen

$151,760

63

Cyle Denison

$151,232

64

Lane Mitchell

$151,148

65

Rowdy Parrott

$150,877

66

Tom Crouse

$150,411

67

Travis Graves

$149,919

68

Coleby Payne

$149,293

69

Andrew Ward

$149,055

70

Rawley Johnson

$148,778

71

Jake Long

$147,308

72

Anita Ellis

$146,992

73

Lefty Holman

$144,872

74

Tyler Wade

$144,661

75

Wesley Thorp

$144,661

76

Jesse Petri

$144,080

77

Jacek Frost

$143,543

78

Halyn Lide

$143,533

79

Cooper Cooke

$142,594

80

Tayla Moeykens

$142,561

81

Zack Jongbloed

$141,229

82

Joel Harris

$140,855

83

Tricia Aldridge

$139,784

84

Jayco Roper

$139,775

85

J.D. Struxness

$139,690

86

Luke Mackey

$138,918

87

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell

$138,468

88

Waylon Bourgeois

$137,864

89

Ty Harris

$137,197

90

Haven Meged

$136,605

91

Stetson Jorgensen

$136,107

92

Tyler Waguespack

$135,825

93

Dillon Graham

$133,922

94

Dawson Graham

$133,922

95

Wenda Johnson

$132,923

96

Katelyn Scott

$130,764

97

Mason Clements

$130,131

98

Tilden Hooper

$129,951

99

Kyle Lucas

$129,473

100

Shane Hanchey

$128,841

101

Andrea Busby

$127,273

102

Luke Brown

$126,760

103

Trey Yates

$126,760

104

Jake Smith

$125,537

105

Brady Minor

$125,025

106

Riley Minor

$125,025

107

Dakota Eldridge

$124,916

108

Kolton Schmidt

$122,416

109

Lightning Aguilera

$119,978

110

Jonathan Torres

$117,837

111

Kaden Profili

$115,001

112

Douglas Rich

$114,787

113

Kyle Irwin

$113,220

114

Scott Guenthner

$112,607

115

Chance Howard

$110,104

116

Bridger Anderson

$109,328

117

Gavin Soileau

$106,755

118

Ty Erickson

$105,960

Kate Robinson
