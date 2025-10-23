Illustrious Back Numbers For The 2025 NFR Have Been Revealed

Places for the National Finals Rodeo in December have been set and all 118 athletes who qualified are gearing up for the biggest event of the season. Back numbers are a huge part of NFR tradition and the lower the number, the higher the season earnings are for the athlete it’s given to.

It’s no surprise that the athletes battling it out for the top two spots are Stetson Wright and Wacey Schalla. The two are not only the season’s top earners, but will also compete against one another in the bull riding arena. They are both competing in the all-around competition as well, as Wright will be battling for a title in saddle bronc riding and Schalla is also a top competitor in bareback riding.

As the only rodeo athlete to cross $500,000 in season earnings, Wright will wear No.1 in the Thomas and Mack arena. Behind him, as the only rider to pass $400,000, Schalla will wear No. 2.

For the first time since 2001, a pair of rough stock cowboys will compete for the PRCA All-Around World Championship in the same year. The two sit at No. 1 (Schalla) and No. 2 (Wright) in bull riding, while Wright sits at No. 12 in saddle bronc riding with Schalla at No. 13 in bareback.

Top Two Athletes Are Competing Head To Head For All-Around Title

Fernando Sam-Sin

While these two are ones to watch this season, Wright is going for his ninth title, while Schalla would secure his first. As athletes get ready for their events, the top 15 will pin their numbers to the back of their shirts or vests at the Wrangler NFR at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

It goes to show just how dominant the sport of rodeo is becoming as each year, these athletes break season earnings records and continue to raise the bar for those around them. The top three numbers belong to just bull riders while the rest of the top five is made up of the top bareback rider, Rocker Steiner, and No. 1 tie-down roper, Riley Webb.

Barrel racer, Kassie Mowry, is the first woman found on the list, wearing No. 17. She’s earned herself $203,445 this season and is the only woman to break the top 20 in back numbers. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi is the next woman listed and will wear No. 24.

The entire season comes down to this event, and all 118 athletes have proven to be the best in their class. Although the lower the number the higher the honor, all of these riders have the chance to take home a world championship title.

Back Number Name Season Earnings 1 Stetson Wright $515,511 2 Wacey Schalla $488,705 3 Ky Hamilton $317,618 4 Riley Webb $305,505 5 Rocker Steiner $303,547 6 Ryder Wright $293,994 7 Tristen Hutchings $292,882 8 Damian Brennan $278,153 9 Dawson Hay $268,621 10 Shad Mayfield $258,639 11 Zeke Thurston $244,268 12 Sam Petersen $221,901 13 Kade Bruno $215,065 14 Brody Wells $214,707 15 Bradlee Miller $207,474 16 Jess Pope $203,629 17 Kassie Mowry $203,445 18 Cole Franks $200,362 19 Kaleb Driggers $198,498 20 Junior Nogueira $198,498 21 Zac Dallas $198,403 22 Sage Newman $196,495 23 Will Lummus $195,116 24 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi $191,850 25 Emily Beisel $189,005 26 Kincade Henry $186,968 27 Tanner Tomlinson $186,890 28 Hailey Kinsel $186,317 29 Dylan Hancock $185,494 30 T.J. Gray $184,148 31 Statler Wright $181,872 32 Brody Cress $180,974 33 Hudson Bolton $179,478 34 John Douch $176,249 35 Megan McLeod-Sprague $174,975 36 Weston Patterson $173,735 37 Kade Sonnier $172,043 38 Dustin Egusquiza $171,732 39 Hayes Weight $170,988 40 Lisa Lockhart $169,467 41 Garrett Shadbolt $168,261 42 Dean Thompson $166,536 43 Derrick Begay $166,202 44 Carlee Otero $165,977 45 Riley Pruitt $165,787 46 JR Stratford $165,490 47 Colter Todd $163,850 48 Jesse Brown $162,157 49 Qynn Andersen $161,987 50 Jade Corkill $161,567 51 Clint Summers $161,242 52 Levi Lord $160,982 53 Brushton Minton $160,886 54 Jordan Spears $160,713 55 Q Taylor $159,545 56 Marty Yates $159,447 57 Clay Smith $158,490 58 Bryce Jensen $157,043 59 Mason Moody $156,060 60 Justin Shaffer $155,773 61 Tucker Allen $151,879 62 Ben Andersen $151,760 63 Cyle Denison $151,232 64 Lane Mitchell $151,148 65 Rowdy Parrott $150,877 66 Tom Crouse $150,411 67 Travis Graves $149,919 68 Coleby Payne $149,293 69 Andrew Ward $149,055 70 Rawley Johnson $148,778 71 Jake Long $147,308 72 Anita Ellis $146,992 73 Lefty Holman $144,872 74 Tyler Wade $144,661 75 Wesley Thorp $144,661 76 Jesse Petri $144,080 77 Jacek Frost $143,543 78 Halyn Lide $143,533 79 Cooper Cooke $142,594 80 Tayla Moeykens $142,561 81 Zack Jongbloed $141,229 82 Joel Harris $140,855 83 Tricia Aldridge $139,784 84 Jayco Roper $139,775 85 J.D. Struxness $139,690 86 Luke Mackey $138,918 87 Hayle Gibson-Stillwell $138,468 88 Waylon Bourgeois $137,864 89 Ty Harris $137,197 90 Haven Meged $136,605 91 Stetson Jorgensen $136,107 92 Tyler Waguespack $135,825 93 Dillon Graham $133,922 94 Dawson Graham $133,922 95 Wenda Johnson $132,923 96 Katelyn Scott $130,764 97 Mason Clements $130,131 98 Tilden Hooper $129,951 99 Kyle Lucas $129,473 100 Shane Hanchey $128,841 101 Andrea Busby $127,273 102 Luke Brown $126,760 103 Trey Yates $126,760 104 Jake Smith $125,537 105 Brady Minor $125,025 106 Riley Minor $125,025 107 Dakota Eldridge $124,916 108 Kolton Schmidt $122,416 109 Lightning Aguilera $119,978 110 Jonathan Torres $117,837 111 Kaden Profili $115,001 112 Douglas Rich $114,787 113 Kyle Irwin $113,220 114 Scott Guenthner $112,607 115 Chance Howard $110,104 116 Bridger Anderson $109,328 117 Gavin Soileau $106,755 118 Ty Erickson $105,960

More Rodeo On SI