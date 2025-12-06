Season Leaders and Past World Champions in Hot Pursuit of the Gold in NFR Round 2

Round 2 of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) brought more excitement and drama, as we saw the best athletes in professional rodeo continue the battle for the gold buckles. Full results can be found here.

Wright Wants the World

Stetson Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

The All-Around Cowboy race continues to heat up, with Wacey Schalla and Stetson Wright both cashing in again in both of their events in Round 2. Schalla finished second in the bareback riding and third in the bull riding. He is now second in all three of his World title races: bareback riding, bull riding, and the all-around.

Wright took second in the saddle bronc riding and won the bull riding for the second night in a row. Returning to the T&M two years after an injury knocked him out of competition, Wright is pursuing his ninth World Championship with serious drive.

In an incredible night of bull riding, it was not anticipated that many cowboys would cover their bulls. It was a rank pen, but seven of the 15 rose to the occasion for a score. At the top of that pack, riding Orbit from Cowtown Rodeo, Stetson Wright made an 89.5-point ride to take back-to-back wins in the event. He has banked over $135,000 in just the first two rounds.

Fans have started calling Wright "Superman" and he continues to rise to the occasion in record-breaking and legendary fashion. Wright leads the all-around race, has climbed to No. 4 in the saddle bronc riding, and holds the top spot in the bull riding.

Steiner's Redemption

Rocker Steiner | Nathan Meyer Photography

Rocker Steiner absolutely dominated the bareback riding, taking the win aboard Silver Beaver of Bridwell Pro Rodeos. Last year, Round 2 left Steiner stunned and injured, battling to stay in contention for the World title for the remainder of the NFR. As he pursues his first gold buckle with serious intent in 2025, Steiner is markedly more controlled and calculated in his approach.

In his post-ride interview on the Cowboy Channel, he explained, "I was scared of that horse being so strong and snappy. I felt like I had something to prove to myself. I had last year's second round in my head."

While Steiner may have been fighting a mental battle, it did not show in his performance in Round 2.

Unexpected Twists in the Steer Wrestling

Will Lummus | Nathan Meyer Photography

Will Lummus refuses to back down from the battle. After coming in with a no time in Round 1, he finished third in Round 2, as he drives forward hoping to hold onto his lead in the World.

The night brought forth a major plot twist when Justin Shaffer's steer got a horn past him mid-throw, resulting in a no time. Shaffer is No. 2 in the World, so the top two cowboys in the Standings are now both down a steer in the average.

That could open the door for someone else. Someone, like Tyler Waguespack (now No. 3) - who is now two-for-two (finishing fifth tonight). Ty Erickson may have come into the NFR as No. 14 in the World, but he has climbed to No. 6 after also winning checks in the first two rounds.

New Leaders

Damian Brennan | Nathan Meyer Photography

Damian Brennan is not backing down from his pursuit of the gold. He came out swinging in Round 2, taking the win with an outstanding 90-point ride on R. Watson's Prairie Fire of The Cervi Brothers. The win moved him to the lead in the World Standings, cracking the $400,000 mark in season earnings.

The team roping race has tightened up significantly, with Tanner Tomlinson moving to the No. 1 position in the heading. He is less than $1,000 ahead of Andrew Ward in No. 2. Season leader Junior Nogueira still holds the top spot in the heeling... by just $130 overJake Long.

Shad Mayfield has not quite surpassed Riley Webb, but he came very close after Round 2 in the tie-down roping. He is roughly $1,600 behind season leader Webb after winning Round 1 and tying for the win in Round 2.

More Rodeo On SI