Inaugural Desert Rodeo in California Crowns Champions at PRCA-Sanctioned Event

The Desert Rodeo drew top rodeo athletes for the first-time event in Coachella Valley.

Teal Stoll

Stetson Wright at the Desert Rodeo
Stetson Wright at the Desert Rodeo / Photo Credit Ryan Jae // Photo Courtesy of Desert Rodeo

Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, Calif., hosted the inaugural Desert Rodeo, April 25-27. Located adjacent to the Stagecoach Festival, one of the hottest events in country music, the rodeo drew a fantastic crowd of festival-goers and locals. Focusing on creating a family friendly environment to introduce a new demographic to the sport of rodeo, Desert Rodeo wanted to blend the festival and rodeo aspects. With entertainment for all, the rodeo boasted a full lineup of eateries, bars, shopping, and activities. Per the Professional Rodeo Cowboy's Association (PRCA), the single-round rodeo paid out $88,638.

Aiming to fully embody the giving spirit of rodeo, Desert Rodeo shared the following information regarding their philanthropic efforts through the event:

"As part of its community commitment, Desert Rodeo also supported the following organizations and their missions – Friday, April 25: California Fire Foundation, Saturday, April 26: County of Los Angeles Fire Department and Sunday, April 27: Golden Circle of Champions. On Sunday, Desert Rodeo honored five inspiring children from the Greater Palm Springs area who are courageously battling cancer, along with their families, celebrating their strength and resilience in a heartfelt ceremony. The Golden Circle of Champions received a $10,000 donation from a generous Desert Rodeo attendee to further its mission of supporting pediatric cancer patients and their loved ones."

Bareback Riding

Four-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier and Hat Creek, Calif., cowboy, R.C. Landingham rode Rosser Rodeo's Blue Indigo for 85 points to earn the $2,076 victory.

Steer Wrestling

A two-time NFR cowboy, Bridger Andreson of Stevensville, Mont., is currently ranked no. 8 in the World Standings. He won $1,989 for first place with a 4.6 second run.

Team Roping

Hailing from Colorado, Eric Martin and Ryon Tittel finished with a 5.0-second run, earning them $2,649 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Wyoming native, Tanner Butner, rode Rosser Rodeo's No. 5767 for 85.5 points and a $2,549 victory.

Tie-Down Roping

At just 23-years-old, Zane Kilgus of Watsontown, Penn., earned the top spot with an 8.4-second run, which was worth $2,432.

Barrel Racing

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell has been on an absolute roll recently. Taking yet another win in Thermal, she clocked a 15.71-second time to earn $2,431.

Breakaway Roping

With a lightning-fast 1.9-second run, Josie Goodrich earned $2,989 for the top spot in the breakaway.

Bull Riding

With more World Championships and accolades than we can list, fans were able to watch the one and only Stetson Wright in Thermal. He teamed up with Rosser Rodeo's Sambo for an 83.5-point ride to earn $2,619.

All-Around Cowboy

Thayne Elshere of earned the title, with $2,199 in earnings from the saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

"This is everyone's first." / Desert Rodeo

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

