Inaugural Desert Rodeo in California Crowns Champions at PRCA-Sanctioned Event
Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, Calif., hosted the inaugural Desert Rodeo, April 25-27. Located adjacent to the Stagecoach Festival, one of the hottest events in country music, the rodeo drew a fantastic crowd of festival-goers and locals. Focusing on creating a family friendly environment to introduce a new demographic to the sport of rodeo, Desert Rodeo wanted to blend the festival and rodeo aspects. With entertainment for all, the rodeo boasted a full lineup of eateries, bars, shopping, and activities. Per the Professional Rodeo Cowboy's Association (PRCA), the single-round rodeo paid out $88,638.
Aiming to fully embody the giving spirit of rodeo, Desert Rodeo shared the following information regarding their philanthropic efforts through the event:
"As part of its community commitment, Desert Rodeo also supported the following organizations and their missions – Friday, April 25: California Fire Foundation, Saturday, April 26: County of Los Angeles Fire Department and Sunday, April 27: Golden Circle of Champions. On Sunday, Desert Rodeo honored five inspiring children from the Greater Palm Springs area who are courageously battling cancer, along with their families, celebrating their strength and resilience in a heartfelt ceremony. The Golden Circle of Champions received a $10,000 donation from a generous Desert Rodeo attendee to further its mission of supporting pediatric cancer patients and their loved ones."
Bareback Riding
Four-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier and Hat Creek, Calif., cowboy, R.C. Landingham rode Rosser Rodeo's Blue Indigo for 85 points to earn the $2,076 victory.
Steer Wrestling
A two-time NFR cowboy, Bridger Andreson of Stevensville, Mont., is currently ranked no. 8 in the World Standings. He won $1,989 for first place with a 4.6 second run.
Team Roping
Hailing from Colorado, Eric Martin and Ryon Tittel finished with a 5.0-second run, earning them $2,649 each.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Wyoming native, Tanner Butner, rode Rosser Rodeo's No. 5767 for 85.5 points and a $2,549 victory.
Tie-Down Roping
At just 23-years-old, Zane Kilgus of Watsontown, Penn., earned the top spot with an 8.4-second run, which was worth $2,432.
Barrel Racing
Hayle Gibson-Stillwell has been on an absolute roll recently. Taking yet another win in Thermal, she clocked a 15.71-second time to earn $2,431.
Breakaway Roping
With a lightning-fast 1.9-second run, Josie Goodrich earned $2,989 for the top spot in the breakaway.
Bull Riding
With more World Championships and accolades than we can list, fans were able to watch the one and only Stetson Wright in Thermal. He teamed up with Rosser Rodeo's Sambo for an 83.5-point ride to earn $2,619.
All-Around Cowboy
Thayne Elshere of earned the title, with $2,199 in earnings from the saddle bronc riding and bull riding.