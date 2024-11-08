Inaugural Hondo Rodeo Kicks Off With Superstar Lineup at Diamondbacks Chase Field
The event has taken years to plan, even more to dream up, and now the night has arrived to kick off the Hondo Rodeo Fest in Phoenix, Arizona.
Looking at the lineup of cowboys and cowgirls, fans can be ready for a preview of the upcoming National Finals Rodeo. The contestant list is a who's who of rodeo.
Three full nights of competition will take over downtown Phoenix. When the rodeo is over, the artists take over on the stage to entertain fans well into the night. The headliners include Hank Williams Jr, Whiskey Myers, Brooks & Dunn, Turnpike Troubadours, Zac Brown Band and Old Dominion.
So, who were the invited contestants? Well let's dig deep and tell you all about the action coming up. Eight contestants or teams will compete head to head each night.
Bareback Riding
Rider/PRCA 2024 Rank/Stock Drawn in Round One
1. Weston Timberman / 7 / Andrews Rodeo Co.'s Balck Cashmir
2. Richie Champion / 15 / Summit Pro Rodeo's Magpie
3. RC Landingham / 5 / J Bar J Wild Ninght
4. Cole Reiner / 12 / Summit ProRodeo's Lakota Park
5. Jacob Lees / 10 / Summit ProRodeo's Best Girl
6. Tilden Hooper / 21 / Andrews Rodeo Co.'s/ High Hopes
7. Jess Pope / 6 / Generations ProRodeo's / Mini Pearl
8. Leighton Berry / 3 / J Bar J Bunny Hooker
Steer Wrestling
Competitor/PRCA 2024 Rank
1. Jacob Edler / 18
2. JD Struxness / 5
3. Tyler Pearson / 12
4. Ty Erickson / 10
5. Jesse Brown / 6
6. Dakota Eldridge / 2
7. Dalton Massey / 1
8. Stetson Jorgensen / 3
Team Roping
Header (rank) / Heeler (rank)
1. Tyler Wade (2) /Wesley Thorp (2)
2. Coleman Proctor (4) /Logan Medlin (5)
3. Kaleb Driggers (3) /Junior Nogueria (3)
4. Dustin Egusquiza (1) /Levi Lord (1)
5. Erich Rogers (13) /Paul Eaves (15)
6. Clint Summers (5) /Jake Long (4)
7. Andrew Ward (6) /Buddy Hawkins (12)
8. Derrick Begay (15) /Colter Todd (16)
Saddle Bronc Riding
Rider/PRCA 2024 Rank/Stock Drawn in Round One
1. Lefty Holman / 7 / Gerations ProRodeo Shamus
2. Wyatt Casper / 4 / J Bar J Rodeo Choctaw Bingo
3. Kade Bruno / 3 / J Bar J Rodeo Dairy Day
4. Dawson Hay / 10 / Summit ProRodeo Shamrock
5. Brody Cress / 5 / Andrews ProRodeo To The Limit
6. Sage Newman / 8 / J Bar J Rodeo Blessed Day
7. Ryder Wright / 2 / J Bar J Rodeo Dirty Lizard
8. Zeke Thurson / 6 / J Bar J Stacked Deck
Tie-Down Roping
Competitor/PRCA 2024 Rank
1. Riley Webb / 4
2. Marty Yates / 6
3. Ty Harris / 3
4. Shad Mayfield / 1
5. Tuf Cooper / 11
6. John Douch / 7
7. Shane Hanchey / 5
8. Haven Meged / 2
Breakaway Roping
Competitor/WPRA 2024 Rank
1. Shelby Meged / 1
2. Martha Angelone / 6
3. Sarah Angelone / 16
4. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh / 15
5. Danielle Lowman / 8
6. Taylor Munsell / 5
7. Jackie Crawford / 3
8. Josie Conner / 2
Barrel Racing
Competitor/WPRA 2024 Rank
1. Sherry Cervi / 111
2. Leslie Smalygo / 2
3. Emily Beisel / 5
4. Jordon Briggs / 17
5. Stevi Hillman / 37
6. Lisa Lockhart / 6
7. Shelley Morgan / 15
8. Hailey Kinsel / 1
Bull Riding
Rider/PRCA 2024 Rank/Stock Drawn in Round One
1. Jordan Spears / 12 / McCoy Rodeo Rafter P Const. Smooth Over It
2. Wacey Schalla / 7 / McCoy Rodeo Big Sky Bulls Outlaw
3. Dalton Kasel / McCoy Rodeo Phil Dahl Bam Bam
4. TJ Gray / 1 / McCoy Rodeo Mitch James Han Solo
5. Kaiden Loud / McCoy Rodeo Spencer Neil PIF
6. Tristen Hutchings / 11 / McCoy Rodeo Spencer Neil Hay Ring
7. Jess Lockwood / McCoy Rodeo Gilliam Bulls Buckshot
8. Cooper James / 10 / McCoy Rodeo Big Sky Bulls Viper
9. Hayes Weight / 2 / McCoy Rodeo World Deer Expo RL Cody Cattle Berg The Maverick
10. John Crimber / McCoy Rodeo Gold Bucking Bulls Black Fury
11. Sage Kimzey / McCoy Rodeo Phil Dahl Rittenhouse
12. Cassio Dias / McCoy Rodeo Ray Waddell Nacho Night