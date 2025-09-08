Injury Update On World Champion Stetson Wright After Puyallup Incident

It was clear from the moment Stetson Wright hit the ground in Puyallup, Wash., on SaturdaySeptember 6, he knew something was very wrong. Paired up with Calgary Stampede's Cloudy Skies in the saddle bronc riding, Wright had come down before the buzzer and took a hard hit as the horse moved away from him.

🚨 INJURY UPDATE 🚨



During the matinee performance on Saturday in Puyallup, Stetson Wright's injuries include a collapsed lung, broken ribs, and a lacerated pelvis. His timeline for recovery is six weeks. pic.twitter.com/h5OoWZltx3 — The Cowboy Channel (@Cowboy_Channel) September 7, 2025

While the eight-time World Champion has spent the majority of his life riding bucking stock, there was no question in Wright's expression that the result was severe.

He sat up and immediately waved for help. After being assisted out of the arena, the Justin Sports Medicine team on site sent Wright to the local hospital after his initial exam.

Although the angle most viewers saw on the Cowboy Channel was deceiving, the horse's hind foot came down hard on Wright's midsection. Thankfully, he was wearing a protective vest, but still suffered major injuries.

In an update from PRORODEO, it was confirmed that Wright suffered five broken ribs on his left side, as well as a punctured lung and pelvic injury. According to Wright, healing has already begun and his ribs are well aligned.

In true cowboy fashion, he reports that he still has his sights set on competing in Sioux Falls, S.D., for the $1 million Governor's Cup, September 26-28.

Wright noted that medical advice was six weeks of down time, but after taking the majority of 2024 off to recover from another injury, the Utah cowboy is eager to get off the sidelines again.

Stetson Wright sustained five broken ribs on his left side, a punctured lung and an injury to his pelvic area. Wright spent last night at the Puyallup hospital for observation but headed back to the arena this morning, "I told Ryder when I walked in here, that the smell of… pic.twitter.com/X5xNa2bYCI — PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) September 7, 2025

He has dominated in 2025, currently the No. 1 man in both the all-around and bull riding standings. While his bull riding qualification for the National Finals Rodeo is safe, Wright may need to defend his position in the saddle bronc riding to earn another trip to Las Vegas in December.

After his incredible performances so far this year, Wright was in the top two of both the bull riding and saddle bronc Playoffs Standings. Despite not being able to finish the competition in Puyallup, he will still be poised to return in Sioux Falls if he is ready.

With his brother Ryder competing in Sunday's semifinals, Wright made his way from the hospital back to the arena to cheer him on. The tight knit family of saddle bronc riders are always one another's biggest advocates behind the chutes and can often be seen cheering in the background of photos and videos.

We look forward to Stetson's return to the arena and will stay on top of his journey.

Recommended Articles