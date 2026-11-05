Jason Wilson Takes Early Lead in 2027 PRCA Rookie Bareback Standings

The 2027 rodeo season is already off to a strong start and the athletes just throwing themselves into the ProRodeo arena for the first time are already making waves. Bareback rider Jason Wilson is sitting at the top of the bareback riding rookie standings and he’s just getting started.

Wilson has already secured $7,263 to his name just one month into the season. He’s competed in three rodeos so far and has found success at all of them. Now, this cowboy is building momentum and looking forward to a strong 2027.

PRCA Permit Finals

Wilson started his season off at the PRCA Permit Finals in Waco, Texas in early October. After falling short in round one, he came back strong in round two with a fourth place finish for $319. He continued to get better here as by the final round, his ride score increased by three points and he landed in third place.

When it was all said and done in Waco, the rookie cowboy earned eighth in the average and pocketed nearly $1,000 to start the season.

The Riggin Masters Xtreme Bareback

By the second week in his ProRodeo career, Wilson found himself competing at The Riggin Masters Xtreme Bareback in Billings, Montana. He came out of the chute here and ended up with his highest score of the season. Holding on for all eight seconds in round one earned him 87 points and a second-place finish.

Although his round two performance didn’t earn him any cash, such a strong start still allowed him to pocket $5,763, a solid chunk of change to add to his prize pot and bringing his weekend total to over $7,000.

Three Hills Rodeo FFA Edition

Most recently, Wilson took to the arena at the Three Hills Rodeo FFA Edition. While this cowboy works to get his ProRodeo feet underneath him, he’ll face some setbacks along the way and this rodeo was one of them.

After an 85.5-point ride, it wasn’t enough to land him in the top 10 or earn him any cash but it’s the experience that matters for a rookie cowboy.

With the 2027 season just getting started, this could only be the beginning of a bright future in the PRCA for the young bareback rider.