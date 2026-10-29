3 Cowboys Make Early Statements For 2027 Season At Three Hills Rodeo FFA Edition

The 2027 rodeo season is off to a strong start as rough stock athletes went head to head at the Three Hills Rodeo FFA Edition in Indianapolis, Indiana. Three cowboys landed on top and marked themselves as one to watch as the season continues.

Chad Rutherford

After finishing at No. 60 in 2026, Chad Rutherford came with something to prove this season and that he did as he pulled in yet another win already in 2027. The bareback rider came in strong in Indiana scoring a point and a half higher than the next top competitor.

Rutherford secured his place at the top of the leaderboard with a massive 90-point ride on Dakota Rodeo's Native Lights. He gets to add $6,712 to his already growing prize pot that currently has him sitting at No. 2 in the 2027 world standings.

Bareback riding: 1. Chad Rutherford, 90 points on Dakota Rodeo's Native Lights, $6,712; 2. Donny Proffit, 88.5, $5,146; 3. (tie) Toby Deudney and Kashton Ford, 88, $3,132 each; 5. (tie) Colt Eck and Garrett Shadbolt, 87.5, $1,342 each; 7. Waylon Bourgeois, 87, $895; 8. (tie) Leighton Berry, Brody Dent and Darien Johnson, 86, $224 each.

Coleman Shallbetter

This cowboy is looking to put himself on the map after his win in Indiana. Saddle bronc rider Coleman Shallbetter stepped into the arena for the first time this season and took home the win with his impressive performance.

With a massive 92.5 points on Three Hills Rodeo's Devil's Advocate he earned his first check of the season at $6,994 putting him at No. 17 in the world standings, a great place to start at the beginning of the year as he is fresh off his rookie season.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Coleman Shallbetter, 92.5 points on Three Hills Rodeo's Devil's Advocate, $6,994; 2. (tie) Cauy Pennington and Ryder Sanford, 89, $4,662 each; 4. Blake Steuck, 88.5, $2,564; 5. (tie) Stephen Graefen and Dane McPhail, 88, $1,399 each; 7. Jett Williams, 87.5, $932; 8. Damian Brennan, 86.5, $699.

Sage Vance

This rookie cowboy is setting himself up for a successful first season in ProRodeo as Sage Vance earned his way to the top of the bull riding leaderboard in Indiana. As he works to get his feet under him professionally, he’s off to a great start with such a strong performance at the beginning of the season.

Vance clinched the title with 86 points on Korkow Rodeos' Leftovers Salmon to add another $6,836 to his season earnings that currently have him sitting at No. 16 in the world standings.

Bull riding: * 1. Sage Vance, 86 points on Korkow Rodeos' Leftovers Salmon, $6,836; 2. Jace Hensley, 85.5, $5,263; 3. T Parker, 85, $3,916; 4. Kashton Mathis, 84.5, $2,568; 5. Trace Scarlavai, 82.5, $1,669; 6. Colton Young, 77, $1,220; 7. Brad Moreno, 74, $995; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

It may not look like it now, but once momentum gets rolling on the 2027 season, these rides are going to matter most to the cowboys looking to put themselves on the map and eventually ride their way into the National Finals Rodeo.