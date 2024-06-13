Jymmy Kay Cox 'Get's Head on Straight' Wins Ponca City
The 2024 101 Wild West Rodeo in Ponca City Oklahoma, held June 6 - 8, has been an important stop on the start of the summer run for PRCA contestants since 1960. There was standing room only for the rodeo's performances. The 101 rodeo is a staple to the community and a tribute to the true western heritage of Ponca City.
J.C. Yeahquo/Buddy Hawkins II lead the pack in the team roping by almost a full second with their 4.3 second run. Yeahquo is currently second in the world standings with $76,592.33 in money won. His partner, Buddy, leads the world standings with $81,158.39 on the board.
World Champion Jacob Edler rode to the pay window in the number one spot on Ninios, a gelding he and Tyler Schau are partnered on. Edler says, "I knew my steer was great. Logan Mullins had him, he travels with my little brother Emmett, and also attends school at Northwestern Oklahoma State University where I help the bulldoggers. He gave me some good information letting me know the steer would be a little slower than the rest of the herd and great on the ground".
This is Ninio's first PRCA rodeo win and they are, "very excited about it," says Edler. He continued to say, "The hazing horse, Jerry, belongs to Jim Glaus my father in law. It is a lot of fun to ride great horses and have friends and family that love seeing the success of not only myself, but the team of horses too."
With Riley Westhaver hazing for Jacob, he won the 101 Rodeo with a 3.9 second run earning him $2,011 and keeping his 2024 National Finals Rodeo goals on track.
Jymmy Kay Cox is not new to the pay window in 2024 and she continued her success aboard "Chase" at the Ponca City Rodeo. Chase, owned by Jana Riley, and Cox have had an amazing year.
Cox was not happy with their run in Woodward so she , "Decided to try something different on how I rode him to the first barrel for Ponca City. It worked!"
She went on to say, " As a matter of fact, after the mess at Woodward PRCA, my dad called and asked if something was wrong with Chase. I told him yes, it's his jockey!"
Jymmy thought, "The ground was great and the rodeo was fabulous. That was the first time I had been there. Thank you to the committee." She was even so pleased the 101 Committee had a chiropractor there for the contestants. Cox claims, " I think he might have LITERALLY helped me get my head on straight".
All-around cowboy: Wacey Schalla, $3,550, bareback riding and bull riding.
Bareback riding:1. Wacey Schalla, 81.5 points on Andrews Rodeo's Rylee's Rasin Cane, $1,750; 2. Jake Kesl, 77, $1,325; 3. Dylan George, 76, $954; 4. (tie) Bryce Eck and Lane Rowland, 75, $504 each; 6. Tyler Griffin, 71, $265.
Steer wrestling:1. Jacob Edler, 3.9 seconds, $2,011; 2. Jarek VanPetten, 4.0, $1,748; 3. Logan Mullin, 4.1, $1,486; 4. Cody Devers, 4.4, $1,224; 5. Jace Lane, 4.9, $962; 6. Sam Daly, 5.0, $699; 7. (tie) Ty Batie and Laramie Warren, 5.1, $306 each.
Team Roping:1. J.C. Yeahquo/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.3 seconds, $2,237 each; 2. Carson Coffelt/Clay Clayman, 5.1, $1,974; 3. Wheston Jones/Blake Barnes, 5.2, $1,711; 4. Casey Hicks/Steve Orth, 5.3, $1,448; 5. Zane Collins/Landen Collins, 5.4, $1,316; 6. Trevor Howard/Cody Heflin, 5.8, $1,184; 7. Wyatt Muggli/Casey McCleskey, 5.9, $1,053; 8. Cam Hoelting/Dawson McMaster, 6.2, $921; 9. Zack Woods/Gavin Foster, 9.9, $790; 10. Justin Lovell/Michael Fortenberry, 10.3, $526.
Saddle Bronc Riding:1. Cauy Masters, 88 points on Andrews Rodeo's Cracker Jack, $1,997; 2. Trent Burd, 83.5, $1,531; 3. Weston Patterson, 83, $1,131; 4. Wade Sundell, 82, $732; 5. Dahlyn Thomas, 81, $466; 6. Cable Wareham, 80.5, $333; 7. Colt Gordon, 80, $266; 8. (tie) Jarrod Hammons, Ryder Sanford and Tegan Smith, 78, $67 each.
Tie-down Roping:1. Austin Lawrence, 8.1 seconds, $2,346; 2. Cash Fuesz, 9.0, $2,040; 3. Ryan Jarrett, 9.4, $1,734; 4. (tie) Ty Kirby and Paul David Tierney, 9.5, $1,275 each; 6. Kerry Duvall, 9.6, $816; 7. Clint Graves, 10.1, $510; 8. Hagen Houck, 10.7, $204.
Barrel Racing:1. Jymmy Cox, 17.18 seconds, $2,091; 2. (tie) Chloe Gray and Dona Rule, 17.25, $1,620 each; 4. Emily Beisel, 17.29, $1,254; 5. Ivy Hurst, 17.46, $1,045; 6. Emma Charleston, 17.52, $732; 7. Kim Squires, 17.54, $523; 8. Chelsea Moore, 17.55, $418; 9. Wenda Johnson, 17.56, $366; 10. (tie) Kallie Gates and Sadie Wolaver-Troyer, 17.59, $287 each; 12. Tracy Nowlin, 17.60, $209.
Steer Roping: First round:1. (tie) Mike Chase and Clay Long, 9.7 seconds, $936 each; 3. (tie) Cody Lee, Cole Patterson and Brodie Poppino, 10.8, $494 each; 6. Coleman Proctor, 10.9, $177.Second round:1. Brodie Poppino, 9.0 seconds, $1,024; 2. Shad Mayfield, 9.3, $847; 3. Riley O'Rourke, 9.4, $671; 4. Trenton Johnson, 10.1, $494; 5. Clay Long, 10.5, $318; 6. Chad Mathis, 10.7, $177.Third round:1. Chet Herren, 9.8 seconds, $1,024; 2. Blake Deckard, 10.0, $847; 3. Luke Blanton, 10.3, $671; 4. Thomas Smith, 10.4, $494; 5. Mike Chase, 10.5, $318; 6. Cody Lee, 10.6, $177.Average:1. Brodie Poppino, 30.8 seconds on three head, $1,536; 2. Clay Long, 32.8, $1,271; 3. Mike Chase, 33.2, $1,006; 4. (tie) Cody Lee and Coleman Proctor, 34.7, $609 each; 6. Thomas Smith, 35.0, $265.
Bull riding: 1. Cannon Cravens, 89 points on Diamond G Rodeo's Taking Chances, $3,130; 2. Wacey Schalla, 87.5, $2,583; 3. Lukasey Morris, 82.5, $2,113; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).