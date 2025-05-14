Kaden Profili, Jayse Tettenhorst Enjoy Rare Reunion for Brotherly Roping in Texas
Jayse Tettenhorst has been posing the question for several years, but never got the answer he was hoping for.
His persistence finally paid off.
This portion of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association schedule is generally a bit slower as the winter season winds down ahead of the summer slate in June and July. There are a few smaller rodeos back home in Texas that Tettenhorst likes to compete at, and he’s always wanted his stepbrother, Kaden Profili, to partner up.
“I’ve been asking him for years to enter with me at these three rodeos, but he always had other plans or I was heeling a few years back. But this year, he finally agreed to enter with me and it turned out good,” Tettenhorst said.
Over the last few days, the duo squeezed in a trio of PRCA events along with some jackpots, winning the Tops in Texas Rodeo at their hometown rodeo in Jacksonville, placing third at the Crockett Lions Club PRCA Rodeo and just missing money by one slot at the Panola County Cattleman’s ProRodeo in Carthage.
It’s a family reunion both young men were excited to see come together, especially as they navigate their own ProRodeo careers.
Fresh off his first trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo last December, Profili is sitting seventh in the PRCA World Standings this season with more than $40,800 in earnings already with partner Brenten Hall.
With a lighter schedule on the docket, Hall took the opportunity to head back home to Oklahoma and work with some younger horses. That opened the door for Profili and Tettenhorst to reunite.
“He wanted to go to them and I didn’t really have nothing going on and I kind of had a couple of younger horses that I needed to ride and try to figure out, see if I want to take them this summer. So, we kind of put our names down and tried it out,” Profili said.
The reunion in the arena was more than two years in the making as the pair last competed together when they were students at Trinity Valley Community College, making the College National Finals Rodeo as a tandem in 2022 and 2023.
Since then, Profili’s career has taken flight, ending with that trip to NFR last year. Tettenhorst put together a solid permit year in 2024 and was looking forward to building momentum this spring.
An injury outside the arena halted that temporarily. Tettenhorst broke a bone in his index finger back in February while working cows on the family ranch. The injury required surgery and nearly two months of recovery.
While they aren’t normally travel partners, Profili gave Tettenhorst a lift out to California in late April as he returned to action. Once that run was over, the duo returned to Texas where the real work began.
“I went to California as soon as I got healed – I probably shouldn’t have done that. I wasn’t ready and I didn’t draw real good out there,” Tettenhorst said. “But we got home and got to practicing every day and I’m hoping to get things back to where they were.”
Tettenhorst estimates the pair have been running between 40-50 steers a day during the lull, which made the chance to actually compete together even more special.
Soon, Profili will be back on the road with Hall, trying to lock up his spot at NFR once again. After roping with Ty Arnold last season, Tettehorst will be heading for Trace Porter starting next week.
But for one weekend, the brothers got a chance to partner up and make a little noise. It might not happen often, but it’s certainly enjoyable when the opportunity comes together.
“Anytime you get to rope with your family, it’s pretty fun,” Profili said. “Just getting him out there and kind of helping him, it means a lot to me. It’s a blast and it means a lot to me – especially when you can do good together.”