Kaitlin Butts Wants You to Fall in Love with the Honky-Tonk Again

For Oklahoma native Kaitlin Butts, a honky-tonk is more than a place to hear live music. It's where stories unfold, where heartbreak and celebration share the same dance floor, and where every patron brings a tale worth telling.

That spirit comes alive on her newest album, Hello, Honky Tonk, a record that feels less like a collection of songs and more like stepping through the swinging doors of your favorite dance hall.

"I really wanted to submerge people into their favorite dive bar, their favorite honky-tonk or dance hall," Butts said. "Just romanticize it and point the spotlight to different corners of the room and give each character their own act."

After spending months writing with some of Nashville's top songwriters, Butts found herself sitting on a 16-hour flight to Australia while opening for Lainey Wilson.

As she listened back through the songs she'd written, a common thread began to emerge.

"I could visualize all of them inside Skinny Dennis here in Nashville," she said. "I could see all the different characters and where they were sitting in the bar."

The result is an album that unfolds almost like a stage production, something Butts admits was intentional.

In fact, when asked whether Hello, Honky Tonk could eventually become a musical, she didn't hesitate.

"If anyone has the funding for that, I would 1,000 percent make this into a show," she laughed. "I love doing that aspect of it and writing in that way."

Rodeo On SI had the chance to talk with Butts about her new album. Enjoy the conversation.

Q: Hello, Honky Tonk feels almost like a musical production. When did you know this was the direction of the album?

Kaitlin Butts: I had a bunch of writes scheduled with really incredible songwriters, and I didn't really have a theme in mind. I was on my way to Australia to tour with Lainey Wilson and listened back to all the songs I'd written. I just kept visualizing them inside Skinny Dennis in Nashville. I could see all the different characters and where they were sitting in the bar. I really wanted to submerge people into their favorite dive bar, their favorite honky-tonk or dance hall, and give each character their own act.

Q: You've been performing since you were young. When did you know this was what you wanted to do?

Kaitlin Butts: I've always enjoyed performing, and I feel really grateful that my parents never placed too much importance on what I did forever until I was really loving it and craving it on my own. It wasn't until I started college around 18 that I realized there was this whole world where you didn't have to be an arena act or even on the radio to make a living. There was Americana, Texas Country, and all these avenues where you could build a career. I've always loved entertaining, making people laugh, sing, and tell stories. That's really when I knew.

Q: This is your first record with Republic Records. What was that transition like creatively?

Butts: It was great. I put a lot of pressure on myself because I wanted them to know they were signing on with somebody who loves this and is good at it. What I loved most was they seemed to get what I was doing and didn't want to change it. They wanted to help expand it and grow it. I love classic country, and they weren't trying to make it fit into mainstream radio. They understood the balance between being commercial and still paying tribute to tradition.

Q: Your song, "I Want to Be Bad", feels like the ultimate girls' night out anthem. How much of your personality is in that song?

Butts: Oh my God, so much. I've been a good girl for far too long. I love my job and take it seriously, but every so often I want to let loose. After a long week of writing, I remember thinking I needed a cocktail, I needed to dance, and I needed to have some fun. I think as a society we need that too. Honky-tonks connect us. They let us blow off steam, meet people, people-watch, dance, or just relax.

Hello, Honky Tonk Album Cover | Republic Records

Q: Do you have a favorite song on the album?

Butts: "What More Could You Want" is definitely a favorite. I closely identify with every word of that song. It's about loving what you do but also feeling drained by it sometimes. I wanted people to see behind the curtain. Whether you're a singer, a business owner, a mom, or a content creator, I think everyone can relate to putting everything they have into something and wondering if it will ever be enough.

Q: You're heading back to Australia. How do those audiences compare to country fans in the United States?

Butts: I always say it's like Texas with a different accent. They're rowdy, but what I love is how much they appreciate country music. They're standing at the stage when the gates open and they're there until the end of the night. They just crave it. In Australia and the UK, they want to be a part of country music culture, and I think that's really sweet and endearing.

Q: How are you bringing the Hello, Honky Tonk experience to the live show?

Butts: That's something we're still figuring out. I want it to feel somewhat theatrical. We're creating new arrangements for the songs and finding ways to bring those moments from the record to the stage. I really want it to feel like a love letter to honky-tonks and nightlife. I hope people see themselves in these songs because I relate to every single one of them.

Q: Your fashion and stage aesthetic are such a big part of your brand. How involved are you in that creative process?

Butts: Very involved. I work with stylist Cathy Hahn, but I'm usually sending her drawings and little collages that I've made. The dress on the album artwork was something I drew up and she brought to life. Since she's originally a costume designer, she helps me create something unique and theatrical, which is really important to me.

Q: If Hello, Honky Tonk had a signature cocktail, what would it be?

Butts: It would definitely have Western Son Vodka in it. Probably something pink and strong. Maybe with some bitters. Whatever it is, it would make you want to dance on a table.

Q: Is there a venue that's your favorite?

Butts: Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa is a big one. My first concert was there, and I even interned there when I was fifteen. Every Oklahoman wants to play Cain's Ballroom. I'd love to headline it one day and pack the room. I also love Gruene Hall in Texas. There's just something special about packing people into a little honky-tonk where everyone is there for the songs and storytelling.

Q: When listeners reach the end of the album, what do you hope they take away from it?

Butts: I hope it makes them want to get out of the house, get dressed up, put on some lipstick, go to a honky-tonk, support live music, dance, and have a night. I want people to romanticize honky-tonks again.

Q: You've mentioned this record feels theatrical. Could you ever see it becoming a musical?

Butts: If somebody has the funding, I would 1,000 percent do it. I actually wrote a treatment for a music video project that covered multiple songs from the album, and I loved getting to think visually and write that way. I'd absolutely be interested in taking these songs into another creative space.

Kaitlin Butts' Hello, Honky Tonk is available now. It’s equal parts modern country record and a heartfelt love letter to the honky-tonks that continue to inspire her music. https://www.kaitlinbutts.com/