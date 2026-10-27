Rodeo Standouts Secure Coveted Spots at 2027 National Western Stock Show in Denver

The National Western Stock Show & Rodeo held their qualifing event in Castle Rock, Colorado two months sooner than previous years. Contestants battled it out October 20-22 to secure their spot at the 2027 NWSSR, with 40 from each event earning their place.

How do you qualify for the NWSSR?

The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo allows 80 contestants each year to enter the large winter rodeo. Forty of the contestants are taken from predetermined standings via the 2026 Pro Rodeo World Standings. The additional forty are taken from the qualifying event held in Castle Rock.

At the qualifier, the top ten competitors from rounds one and two qualify for the NWSSR. The remaining positions are filled from the twenty quickest times in the average.

Barrel Racing

Faith Nolte took the Round 1 win with a 15.25-second run to qualify for the NWSSR and earn $2,041. In the second round, Jessie Telford ran a 15.38, edging out Carley Cervi for the first-place spot by one hundredth of a second. Morgan Addison won the average with 30.80 seconds on two runs after placing second in Round 1 and in the top 12 in the other.

According to our unofficial calculations, these cowgirls qualified for the 2027 NWSSR:

Round 1

•Faith Nolte

•Morgan Addison

•Jennifer Kalafatic

•Erin Zoucha

•Sierra Spratt

•Tycie Phalen

•Ryann Pedone

•Allison Vankoll

•Sophie Nolen

•Jessie Telford

Round 2

•Carley Cervi

•Sierra Telford

•Alyssa MacDonald

•Tru Most

•Kyra Stierwalt Lane

•CJ Vondette

•Prairie Lively

•Hailey Krahenbuhl

•Cadyn Nelson

•Destri Devenport



Aggreagte

•Brittany Fellows

•Brylee Grubb

•Buffy Walchli

•Darla Hoover

•Delaney Siebert

•Emma Kadrie

•Emma Smith

•Heidi Tillard

•Jennifer Driver

•Jo Fisher

•Kari Boxleitner

•Kim Schulze

•Kristi Steffes

•Laci Jo Weddle

•Madelyn Chambers

•Megan Albrecht

•Shanan Doherty

•Shelley Forrest

•Taryn Boxleitner

•Tiersyn Grubb

Steer Wrestling

Stetson Jorgensen's win in Round 1 qualified him to Denver in January and helped him win the aggregate at the qualifier with 8.7 seconds on two steers. Round 2 went to Landon Beardsworth after he threw his steer in 3.9 seconds.

According to our unofficial calculations, these cowboys qualified for the 2027 NWSSR:

Round 1

•Stetson Jorgensen

•Joshua Hefner

•Reed Kraeger

•Tyler Byrne

•Cole Walker

•Tanner Brunner

•Bodey Waln

•Kadin Javadi

•Trell Etbauer

•Tad Williams

Round 2

•Landon Beardsworth

•Kaden Greenfield

•Ty Bauerle

•Jace Mayfield

•Logan Mullin

•Grant Peterson

•Colt Honey

•Brayden Tanner

•Bohdi Coombs

•Riley Westhaver

Aggregate

•Jake Holmes

•Hayden Webb

•Hazen Smith

•TK Anderson

•Coy Johnston

•TJ Sigman

•Gus Franzen

•Gus McGinn

•Austin Eller

•Trace Harris

•Landonias Sivertsen

•Chisum Docheff

•William Collier

•Bryton Edmundson

•Nathaniel Duvall

•Bode Spring

•David Gallagher

•Logan Lemmel

•Cody Pratt

•Colton Mooney



Tie-Down Roping

A 7.6 in the first round placed Chizm KuyKendall at the top, securing his qualification for the NWSSR. After a NT in Round 1, Brody Stallard came back strong and tied his calf down in 7.7 seconds to win Round 2. Jarvis Demery performed well in both rounds, winning the aggregate with 16.2 seconds on two head.

According to our unofficial calculations, these cowboys qualified for the 2027 NWSSR:

Round 1

•Chizm KuyKendall

•Jarvis Demery

•James Mann

•Cole Robinson

•Cross Fulford

•Seth Hall

•Jhett AKins

•Kyle Dickens

•Monty Lewis

•Blake Carter

Round 2

•Brody Stallard

•Boedy Lambert

•Stetson Jameson

•Jett Barrett

•Pecos Tatum

•Quinton Ellis

•Tate Crandall

•Lane Livingston

•Ace Reese

•Austin Hurlburt tied for 10th

•Tom Simpson

•Hayden Ford

Aggregate

•Tyler Boxleitner

•Chance Oftedahl

•Kirby Platt

•Zaine Mikita

•Gator Goodrich

•Carter Anderson

•Brayden Kunz

•Ryan Jarrett

•Rylee Rogers

•Myles Nixon

•Andrew Swenson

•Dean Holyan

•Thane Lockhart

•Ladd King

•Jade Gardner

•Mason Stueve

•Brenn Reed

•Everett Reeves

•Cynch Whitesell

•James Ramirez

Team Roping

In the team roping, Calgary Smith and Denver Eng topped the first round with a run of 6.4 seconds. Hayden Sanders and Jacob Stansbury followed up their first run with a 4.4-second run in Round 2 to take the top spot. In the aggregate, Zane Pratt and Devon Johnson took home $1,370 with their 12.2 on two.

According to our unofficial calculations, these cowboys qualified for the 2027 NWSSR:

Round 1

•Calgary Smith / Denver Eng

•Jase Staudt / Hogan Kelley

•Kash Yaussi / Cam Hoelting

•Brayden Schmidt / Creed West

•Corey Whinnery / Kyon Kreutzer

•Zane Pratt / Devon Johnson

•Seth Hall / Pace Blanchard

•Rudy Mendiola / Trey Huwa

•Ryon Tittel / Bodie Herring

•Jason DeVore / Cody Lane



Round 2

•Hayden Sanders / Jacob Stansbury

•Dave Tripp / Austin Crist

•Kaden Prince / Kelvin Medeiros

•Luke Meier / Trenton Johnson

•Tyan Johnson / Colten Runyan

•Fezz Hall / Ben Hall

•Clay Adams / Cayetano Tijerina

•Josh Kurfiss / Joey Menegatti

•Jay Tittel / T.J. Watts

•Casey McCleskey / Jet Toberer

Aggregate

•Marcus Banister / Brit Ellerman

•Chad Masters / Dan Scarbrough

•Casey Adams / Riley Pedro

•Kyler Clark / Quincy Reynolds

•Dusty Taylor / Teagan Bentley

•Garrett Tonozzi / Cullen Teller

•Tyler McKnight / Devon McDaniel

•Seth Jones / Roan Oldfield

•Cordell Collins / Isaac Gholson

•Spencer Mitchell / Trey White

•Cooper Bradshaw / Kyon Cluff

•Cole Robinson / Seth Andersen

•Justin Dean Smith / David Menegatti

•Corey Hendrick / Bridger Ketcham