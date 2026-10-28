Roping Legends Ohl and Whitfield Clash in Uvalde Showdown

The South Texas Showdown is the "ultimate roping competition in South Texas" and the 2026 event did not disappoint.

From steer roping to breakaway to team roping, the event had a class for everyone. Held in Uvalde, Texas, October 19-25, the roping was a sold-out show.

One of the biggest draws of this year's event was the match ropings. On Saturday, October 24, Josie Conner and Cheyanne McCartney went head-to-head on 10 walking fresh calves in a $7,500 winner take all. Cheyenne McCartney was the winner.

On Sunday, October 25, the event wrapped up with the Showdown Invitational Breakaway Roping, Phil Lyne Invitational Calf Roping, Jim Bob Altizer Memorial Match Roping (Shane Hanchey vs. Kincade Henry), and the most buzzworthy event of the entire week. Henry walked away as the champion here.

The Legends Match Roping: Cody Ohl vs. Fred Whitfield, a 10-head, $10,000 winner-take-all.

The Revival of a Rivalry

One of the greatest rivalries of the late 1990s and 2000s, the days of Cody vs. Fred brought rodeo fans to the edge of their seats and to their feet at countless NFRs. Ohl claimed six gold buckles in tie-down roping, and Whitfield has eight.

Unsurprisingly, that rivalry sparked right back to life with the match roping, with a bit of trash talk, and an interview where viewers could have cut the tension with a knife. Both cowboys posted on social media prior to the event, making it known that the age-old duel was still alive and well.

On an October afternoon, 20 years after their heyday in the arena, the two took it to the dirt inside the arena once more. Both cowboys have multiple gold buckles to their name for a reason, and they were not afraid to put in the work to get back in the arena once again.

After some banter about who had been waking up the earliest and working hardest, the conclusion for both sides of the rivalry was the same: they were both ready to take the battle back to the roping box.

At the halfway point of five rounds, Whitfield held the lead in the aggregate.

When the dust settled, Ohl came in at 142.9 seconds on 10 head, and Whitfield at 152.3 seconds. Ohl was crowned the champion of the match roping, and awarded $10,000 in an emotional victory.

Nearly every aspect of rodeo sets it apart from other major professional sports, but events like this remind us how truly unique it is. Two cowboys, 20 years removed from day-to-day competition, back on the arena floor to settle the score.

We have to wonder... is this the last we will hear of the decades-old rivalry?