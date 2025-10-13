Kayla Jones and 'The Money Barrel' Honored With The WPRA 2025 Media Award

Kayla Jones, the host of the The Money Barrel podcast, has been named the recipient of the 2025 Media Award by the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association. She’s been given this award due to her story telling abilities within and about the barrel racing industry.

For over five years, Jones and her husband have been writing and producing the podcast, centering around the voices in the sport including the champions, trainers, breeders, and families that give the sport meaning both past and present.

What started as a passion project, has grown into one of the most listened to podcasts in Western media and continues to be well-respected among peers and new listeners alike. Since the first episode more than five years ago, with decorated trainer, Taylor Miniat the show has grown into much more. It now features weekly episodes and is a trusted place to get rodeo news and updates.

The podcast promises to bring a unique perspective to the world of rodeo, as a place for people to tell their stories honestly and unfiltered. That promise is upheld each week as the tagline at the end of each episode is, “the good, the bad, and the ugly in barrel racing.”

The show has grown tremendously in the last few years. What started as just an iPhone and a cheap microphone has launched into sponsorship opportunities, and eventually Jones and her husband Kreg Jones, began to turn a profit on the show.

The Success of The Money Barrel Couldn't Have Been Done Alone

4S Photography AZ

The duo credits each other for the podcast’s success, knowing that teamwork makes the dreamwork. From NFR coverage to horse sale rundowns, the podcast is truly becoming the voice of a barrel racing generation. A balance of both professionalism and personal touches has launched the podcast into an almost unbeatable reputation on the platform.

The Money Barrel frequently features WPRA leadership and athletes opening up in conversations that are both typical and maybe controversial as well, but that’s what makes the podcast so unique. Despite a busy life outside the podcast as a mom, wife, the marketing and PR director for the Pink Buckle, Ruby Buckle, and Young Guns League she doesn’t think the podcast is slowing down anytime soon.

Now with a WPRA Media Award under her belt, the podcast can continue to grow and highlight someone who’s worked for years to put others in the spotlight. Now, taking a turn for herself, Jones isn’t slowing down any time soon.

The mission for the podcast has never changed, it’s all about showcasing the sport she loves, and giving a voice to the people within it.

