Keenan Hayes Continues Impressive Comeback While Climbing the Rankings

Nothing will change Keenan Hayes’ enthusiasm for rodeoing. Not a major injury that sidelined him for the better part of a year. Not the lengthy and grueling process of recovery. Not being ineligible for the biggest winter rodeo paydays in 2026.

If anything, the setbacks he’s faced since late 2024 have only made him rediscover his passion for the sport.

“I’m not really ‘permit rodeoing’ again because I think I rode harder on my permit than I am now, but it feels like it,” Hayes said. “I’m kind of just hitting stuff that I haven’t hit in a long time, seeing some of the smaller rodeos that I haven't been to in a while. I forgot how much fun it was to do that.”

As the spring season starts, Hayes’ comeback journey continues to build. He’s already earned more than $49,000 this season, placing him at No. 11 in the standings.

After finishing third in the world standings in 2024, Hayes hoped to keep the momentum going. Instead, he came to accept a painful reality – he needed to stop.

The Hayden, Colo., product knew something was wrong that no amount of rest or therapy could fix. Hayes had damaged muscles on both sides of his groin, along with several hernias. The only solution was surgical.

After riding at the 2024 NFR in December, Hayes stopped competing. The procedure took place in late June 2025. Doctors estimated he’d be out of commission for at least 12 weeks. While some might rush back into the arena, Hayes opted to focus on long-term health over short-term gains, personally deciding to extend his recovery by almost a month.

Walking was difficult. Getting jolted around by a bucking horse? That could wait.

“I’ve never kind of had any muscle tears or anything like that. I’ve had a dislocated shoulder at one point, and you just kind of had to man up through it, as long as it wasn’t the right spot it wasn’t a problem. That and I broke my jaw,” Hayes said.

“I’ve been telling everybody if I had a choice between tearing my groin or breaking my jaw, I’d break my jaw 10 times over. That sucks, just cause you had to drink all your food, but I like smoothies, so I can make it work.”

Reaching the pinnacle of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association often means a focus on bigger events for bigger payouts. Cowboys sometimes save their rodeo count for later in the season, dipping off to smaller events if they need a quick boost to keep themselves in position for a spot at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Because he didn’t compete in 2025, Hayes wasn’t eligible for some of the sport’s bigger events, like San Antonio or Fort Worth. To some, that might seem like a detriment. Hayes viewed it as an opportunity.

Hold on tight! Keenan Hayes rides Calgary Stampede’s Jolly Rapper for an 88.5-point qualifying ride at RodeoHouston! 🔥#WeArePRORODEO pic.twitter.com/idPYeHKMkh — PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) March 11, 2026

In November 2025, he decided to test himself, competing at the Brawley (Calif.) Cattle Call Rodeo and the Helldorado Days Rodeo in Las Vegas over a three-day span. Two rides, two wins and more than $4,300 in earnings before the calendar event officially flipped to 2026. He then took another two months off to work in the practice pen before officially competing again at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver. He won money in two rounds there as well.

“It was good the way they had it scheduled because it was the first time I had used all those new muscles. From there and then having a month and a half off before Denver and stuff that worked great. Gave me a chance to get everything firing and give it some time off and then come back,” Hayes said.

“They didn’t let me into Fort Worth or San Antonio, so I just kind of dinked around and hit a few things here or there and started feeling good. I just focused on going and getting on until I felt good instead of just throwing myself back into it.”

A $3,000 payday in Raleigh. A run of three straight wins over three days in Georgia and Florida for almost $11,000. All rodeos he might not have attended had he been qualified elsewhere. Then came came decent prize money in Houston and a runner-up effort at the finals in Austin.

There was never a doubt Hayes would be back in the arena. It was just a question of what he would look like when he returned. To onlookers, nothing appears to have changed. He looks like the rider who won the 2023 world title as a rookie. Hayes knows different.

He arrives earlier to venues, allowing for more stretching and prep time to ensure he’s limber and loose. He still utilizes groin wraps as a preventative measure.

Hayes took the time to make sure he healed physically. He’s confident in his body and its durability. The early success gave him the psychological confidence he needed. And that should put the bareback riding world on notice.

“To come back and start winning stuff again it really helped the mental side of things, especially after sitting at home for the last year,” Hayes said. “Definitely feeling good and just going around having fun rodeoing again.”