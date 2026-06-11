The Highest-Earning Cowboys in Pro Rodeo Have One Thing in Common

Taking a look at the standings from week to week is interesting and this week it was easy to see just exactly who was winning the most money in the top 20 rankings.

The rough stock cowboys are setting the bar. Now, things may change in that department as the summer run gets going but what it shows here is that the top 20 in the rough stock are dominating their events.

The payouts are likely just as good in the timed events, but the money is being split by more cowboys and cowgirls. So, let’s review how the week went and who took home the most money.

Bareback Riding

Cooper Cooke is the biggest winner in all of the PRCA’s top 20 cowboys and cowgirls for the past week. The 23-year-old from Idaho took home $13,879 this past week. That effort jumped him up the standings four places to be in No. 10.

All of Cooke’s money came from the Dutton Ranch Xtreme Bareback Riding competition where he took the win on ‘No Show Reiner’ with a 91-point score.

Other movers and shakers included Keenan Hayes who climbed two spots while Kashton Ford and Carson Hildre both entered the top 20.

Bareback | 2L Media

Saddle Bronc Riding

The 25-year-old Wyoming man, Brody Wells was the high-money winner for the week for earning $10,078. The Elizabeth Stampede in Colorado was good to him for the win aboard ‘Cat Walk’ for 89 points and $4,540 of his weekly winnings.

Shorty Garrett was a close second in earnings here with $9,334 which sent him soaring three places up the standings to No. 9.

Zachary Dallas just keeps adding to his world standings total by taking home $8,162 this week.

There are two new faces in the top 20 with Q Taylor and Ben Andersen both from Canada now ranked.

Saddle Bronc Riding | 2L Media

Bull Riding

PBR World Champion and bull riding phenom John Crimber continues his heater by being the top money earner this week. He added $8,366 to his total. He now sits at No. 17 and climbing.

Noah Lee, the rookie contender, is solid and he’s continuing to put the pressure on by adding $6,235 just this week.

Boudreaux Campbell jumped three spots with his $4,837 earnings. He now rests inside the top 10 at No. 9.

Bull Riding | 2L Media

Steer Wrestling

So far, this has been the quietest week for the top 20 ranked steer wrestlers. Tyler Waguespack added $2,323 to his bank account and has nearly broke the $100,000 mark on the season.

Riley Reiss from Manning, ND returned to the top 20 this week bumping out Don Payne.

Steer Wrestling | 2L Media

Team Roping

There’s not much to report here for the top 20 teams. Only a few added a little to their accounts. In fact, there were no moves at all in the top 12 placings.

Team Roping | 2L Media

Tie-Down Roping

Riley Webb didn’t add a penny this week but he continues to hold about a $32,700 lead over the second place man, Kincade Henry.

Buck Calhoun had the best week of the tie-down ropers by adding $2,932. All of that money came from winning second at the Big Spring Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo in Big Spring, Texas.

The top 13 spots all remained ranked the same.

Tie-Down Roping | 2L Media

Barrel Racing

This event was much like every other timed event, not much movement and not much money won by this set of cowgirls. Hailey Kinsel deposited the most with her $1,342.

Legendary cowgirl Lisa Lockhart has found her way to the top 20 where she ranks at No. 18 currently.

Barrel Racing | 2L Media

Breakaway Roping

In the breakaway roping, there was a little more action. Cheyanne McCartney jumped up in the standings to No. 11 after earning $2,685 on the week.

Sawyer Gilbert moved up two spots to No. 5 after her $2,301 week.

Hali Williams continues to be comfortable at No. 1 with about a $26,000 lead.

Breakaway Roping | 2L Media