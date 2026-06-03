Stetson Wright’s $19,500 Week and Every Other Jaw-Dropping Move in the PRCA Standings

It’s been a monumental week in the rodeo industry, and there have been some huge announcements, disappointments, shocking news, and big movers.

The world got a wake-up call with the happenings at the NBHA Super Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s been heartbreaking and inspiring at the same time. This industry comes together when someone is in need.

At the ProRodeo level, shocking news ‘rocked’ the world when Rocker Steiner announced that he would be sitting out due to surgery for the next several months. As the world leader and reigning world champion, this is hard news to hear for fans, but knowing that he is putting his health first, everyone should look forward to a huge comeback from the standout in red.

Reigning two-time consecutive World Champion Kassie Mowry upset the barrel racing industry when she announced she would not be competing at The American. The show went on and the $2 million bonus was awarded to three very talented contestants.

Besides all of those breaking news moments, others were setting the arena on fire gathering very important wins and moving around in the standings. Let’s take a look at who made the biggest moves in ProRodeo this week.

Bareback Riding

Bareback Riding Top 15 | 2L Media, LLC

The 24-year-old up-and-comer from Stephenville, Texas, Luke Thrash, led the way this week in earnings. His $9,605 week rocketed him all the way from the No, 9 position to No. 6.

Thrash’s highest finish in the World Standings came in 2025 when he completed the year at No. 33 with $59,879. He has already blown past that in 2026 with the entire summer left ahead of him. Thrash has deposited $68,940 so far in his first bid toward the National Finals Rodeo.

Right behind him was 2023 World Champion Keenan Hayes. His performances at Nashville, Tenn., and Window Rock, Ariz. gathered a total of $8,474 to move him up to No. 7 in the standings.

Jacob Lees and Weston Timberman also had good weeks keeping them solid in the top 15 standings.

Orin Larsen jumped back into the top 20 now sitting at No. 17 and pushed Carson Hildre back out.

Saddle Bronc

Saddle Bronc Riding | 2L Media, LLC

The battle of the brothers continues and will likely be the story of the season. Stetson Wright overtook his brother once again for the top spot. He earned $8,789 over the week and shook things up.

Shorty Garrett is the man who won the most though. He won $9,531 in Nashville for his 91.5-point ride on top of Angel Cat for the win. That jumped him up a spot to No. 12.

Damian Brennan is getting hot on the trail as well. He jumped up two spots this week to No. 3.

Zachary Dallas from Las Cruces, NM joins the top 20 this week while pushing out Allen Boore.

Bull Riding

Bull Riding | 2L Media, LLC

Stetson Wright is still earning his name as ‘Superman’. He was the high money winner this week in the bull riding with $10,806. His home state of Utah was good to him at Herriman where he picked up the win worth $5,801 while also adding an additional $5,005 from Nashville.

The man on a mission, rookie Hayden Welsh, isn’t taking his foot of the gas. He picked up $10,283 this week to climb back into the No. 5 spot. The Xtreme Bulls have been good stopping places for Welsh.

Tristen Hutchings is doing his part to hold off the pack and keep his No. 1 ranking. He put together rides for $8,507 this week and is still holding on to a near $8,500 lead.

John Crimber went on a tear as he introduces himself to the world of ProRodeo. He has always been a phenom but has spent most of this time in the PBR. Now, he has arrived in ProRodeo. He jumped into the top 20 this week and sits at No. 18 after winning $19,978 over about the last 10 days. Take notice of this kid because he’s coming to win championships.

Steer Wrestling

Steer Wrestling | 2L Media, LLC

Cash Robb jumped up two positions to No. 4 with his $7,550 week. Colin Fox was right on his tail though with $7,032 which jolted him up three spots to No. 9.

Dalton Massey made the biggest jump in the standings all the way from No. 19 to now sitting just inside the top 15 at No. 14. Chase Crane jumped up three spots as well to No. 12 after winning $5,724 this week.

World Champion Tyler Waguespack is holding everyone at bay and just keeps adding to his lead while at the bottom Cody Devers from Perryton, Texas is the new face in the top 20 after Eli Lord fell out.

Team Roping

Team Roping | 2L Media, LLC

Jake Smith had to love Music City. He and his partner Douglas Rich picked up checks worth $7,981 in total which jumped them both up to No. 2 in the standings.

On the heading side, James Arviso made the biggest move in the standings, up three spots to now in the cutoff spot at No. 15 after winning $6,197. Kavis Drake and Cory Kidd also moved up three positions this week.

There are two new faces in the heading top 20, Marcus Theriot and Tee McLeod.

On the heeling side, Carson Johnson made a big move after winning $5,136 and now sits at No. 14. Trey Yates moved up a solid two spots this week and has earned a total of $41,045 on the season so far to sit at No. 10.

Chase Graves and Jake Edwards enter the top 20 while Nicky Northcott and Will Woodfin both have fallen out.

Tie-Down Roping

Tie-Down Roping | 2L Media, LLC

Cole Clemmons found some fuel this week winning $8,638 and being the high-money winner. He will jump three spots to No. 9 now. Joel Harris was right behind him after having a strong week at $7,975.

Bryce Derrer moved the most in the standings, all the way from No. 20 to now inside the top 15 at No. 14.

There are three faces that are new or returning to the top 20 this week: Pecos Tatum, Britt Bedke and Quade Hiatt. These top talents replace Hunter Herrin, Ty Harris and Trevor Hale who will have to fight their way back in.

Barrel Racing

Barrel Racing | 2L Media, LLC

In the women’s events, we will be looking at a two week time span due to the update schedule of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association.

Over the course of this two week period, Carlee Otero was a money-making machine. She earned $12,683 which jumped her all the way to No. 5.

Austyn Tobey and Emily Beisel also had big checks come their way with Beisel picking up $8,368 and Tobey $9,874.

There are three new faces entering the top 20 here in Makenzie Mayes, Morgan Bagnell and Katelyn Scott. This moved Acey Pinkston and Summer Kosel out of the top 20.

Breakaway Roping

Breakaway Roping | 2L Media, LLC

Suzanne Williams and Tiffany Schieck both had solid weeks earning over $3,500 apiece allowing both of them to climb two spots in the standings.

The D-Low show is back on track and moved up to No. 10 with Danielle Lowman winning $2,645.

World Champion Taylor Munsell climbed back to third after picking up checks for $2,494 in the time period.

Karrigan Graves fell out of the top 20 but was replaced by Kirby Rawlinson from Waller, Texas.