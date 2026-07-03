Kellie Jorgensen Had Every Reason Not to Rodeo. She’s Winning Instead.

Kellie Jorgensen has started the Fourth of July run off strong with her roan horse she calls Ranger Danger.

Roses Roan Ranger is a 9-year-old gelding you can say was bred to win. Raised and trained by NFR qualifier Sarah Rose Waguespack, out of her NFR qualifying mare, Fame Fling N Bling "Bling", Ranger was born to win.

Sarah had a lot of success on Ranger before Kellie bought him in January of 2025. Jorgensen says, "I knew Ranger was the real deal when I bought him.”

Just a short week after purchasing Ranger, Kellie found out she was pregnant with their now 9-month-old son Rattler. She continued to run until April 2025. Just in their short time rodeoing in California the newly paired team won $6,000.

Kellie said, "I was sad to get off but knew I could get back after it after having Rattler".

Kellie, a former NFR qualifier herself, and her 6x NFR-qualifying husband, Stetson, had plans to rodeo and travel together as a family in 2026.

After having an outstanding start to the 2026 season, Steson sustained an injury to his ACL and MCL at San Angelo, sidelining him. Stetson is currently still in the top 15 in the world standings in the steer wrestling with $52,000 won.

Stetson told Kellie they were not going to let his injury dampen Kellie's 2026 rodeo season plans. He has pushed Kellie to continue to go, because they know she has the horse to do it. As Kellie puts it, "We all know that a horse that can do it does not come around very often.”

Kellie Jorgensen in Elko, NV | WT Bruce

Stetson has been her best supporter, and Kellie says, "I truly could not be doing this without him. Rodeoing as a family is the biggest blessing any girl could ask for.”

There definitely can be challenges, such as late bedtimes and many hours spent in the truck, but it is working out great for this little rodeo family.

"I would not change it for the world. No matter how I do in the arena, I still have two boys waiting for me back at the trailer who love me unconditionally.”

Kellie says she did make one important rule: no all-night drives. She feels that it is unfair to any of them and makes it so much harder. "Rodeoing with a baby is not for the weak; they don't understand that a nap is required after long days, and we are 100% on Rattler's time.”

However, Rattler has adapted to the rodeo trail quite well. As we all know, rodeo kids are a bit different than other kids, and Rattler is no exception. He is handling the road like a champ and fits right in. Kellie says, " Rattler has handled everything quite well; we are pretty blessed with him.” Kellie added that Rattler even likes to ride Ranger and "get him tuned up.”

Rattler "Tuning" Ranger | Kellie Jorgensen

Kellie set off with goals of making her circuit finals and setting herself up to get qualified for the winter rodeos, and she is headed right toward achieving her goals. Ranger and Kellie are lighting the rodeo road on fire and there does not appear to be an end to their success anytime soon.

The Jorgensens are a great example of the true American Dream, and as we near America's 250th birthday, it is stories like theirs that highlight the true western cowboy culture of God and family first. How blessed we are to live in a country where we can load up our families, dogs, and horses, and travel this beautiful country chasing dreams and making lasting memories.