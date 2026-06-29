Two World-Class Barrel Horses Make Big Return to Competition in Winning Form

Some of the best horses in professional rodeo have returned to the arena just in time for the summer run of 2026. One of the most demanding equine sports, barrel racing boasts some of the most athletic horses in existence.

Thanks to revolutionary veterinarians and the power of science, injuries that may have once been career-ending are now simply a "bump in the road." Two horses who were sidelined from comeptition for an extended period of time have returned in full force, already claiming major victories.

Andrea Busby and Jets Top Gun

Busby and Benny at the 2024 NFR | Fernando Sam-Sin

Lovingly known as "Benny," Jets Top Gun made waves from the time his career began as a futurity horse. After a long string of success in the aged events, Benny made his first National Finals Rodeo (NFR) appearance with Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi in 2023.

The duo earned a World Championship that year, after a dominating performance inside the Thomas & Mack Arena.

One year later, Benny returned with his owner, Andrea Busby, to claim the coveted NFR Average title.

After their incredible performance at the NFR in 2024, Benny had to take some time away from the arena following surgery to remove a chip from his ankle on May 28, 2025.

The lengthy recovery time all paid off in Woodward, Okla., when Benny made his first rodeo run in 540 days, according to a social media post from Busby. The duo claimed the win with one of their textbook, picture perfect runs.

The win was even more emotional, as Busby had an accident at that rodeo three years prior, resulting in a life flight. The ultimate redemption for this powerhouse duo, as they kick off the summer run and pursue Busby's third NFR qualification.

Abby Phillips and VF Expensive Taste

Another 2024 NFR-qualifying duo who lit up the Thomas & Mack, Abby Phillips and the aptly-named "Andi Anderson" have made their big return to professional rodeo.

Shortly after their breakout season together, in March 2025, Andi was diagnosed with a fractured hock. Phillips shared on social media that Andi underwent surgery and would be sidelined for six months, putting an end to their 2025 NFR bid together.

Phillips did not rush the great mare's comeback and has gradually worked Andi back into the rodeo scene. That patience paid off dividends, as the duo captured their first major win together following the injury.

After winning checks throughout the month of June, the pair made a huge splash in Nampa, Idaho, where they won the Snake River Stampede, pocketing over $11,000.

Known for her dramatic personality, Andi Anderson gave Phillips a run for her money throughout her training, but that grit has helped her achieve great success in professional rodeo.

For Phillips, having one of her main team members back just in time for the summer run is a game-changer for the 2026 season.