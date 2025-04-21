KG Just Money and Grimes Sprint to the Top of VGBRA Barrel Daze Futurity
The Valley Girls Barrel Racing Association produced the Sharp Sports Medicine Barrel Daze, April 10-13, 2025, at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake, Washington. Held the weekend following the Sand Cup Futurity, these two events are a highlight of the futurity year in the northwest. Barrel Daze had a $30,000 added 2D Open Futurity, $10,000 added 2D Open Maturity, as well as stallion incentives in both age groups, with the same amounts of added money in each.
Futurity
The Sand Cup Futurity saw a great weekend for the NineOh Barrel Horses program and owner Kathy Grimes, but Barrel Daze was even better. Grimes and KG Just Money (PC Frenchmans Hayday x KG JusticeWeExpected x Judge Cash) "Showy" tipped a barrel in Round 1 of the Sand Cup to win the average, but won Round 2. Several horses from Grimes' program took wins in all divisions, easing the blow of the costly tip.
In Moses Lake, Grimes and Showy clocked the fastest time of the futurity and swept both rounds, ultimately winning the average by nearly one-half-second. The five-year-old gelding has already earned over $100,000 in his futurity year. Grimes, who is also a veterinarian, swept the Royal Crown and South Valley Equine Futurities in Arizona in January aboard the buckskin. Her runs at the Barrel Daze earned the duo over $12,000 for the weekend.
Sand Cup Futurity winner, Amber Moore and Tres Dark Tigress finished third in the average, after tying for fifth in Round 1 and placing fifth in Round 2.
Showy's dam, KG JusticeWeExpected, "Issy" qualified for the NFR with Grimes and now has four offspring by different sires that have earned over six figures. Moore's Tres Dark Tigress is also out of her NFR mare, CP Dark Moon.
SIP Futurity
Tori Johnson and So Frostin Epic (Epic Leader x PC Mari Madisun x Sun Frost) finished second behind Grimes in the Open Futurity Average, but claimed the Championship in the Stallion Incentive Futurity. Their weekend netted them roughly $17,000. They topped Round 1 and finished second in Round 2.
Moore and Tres Dark Tigress added further to their 2025 earnings, finishing as the Reserve Champion in the SIP.
Maturity
Krystal Grad rode A Famous French Kiss (French Streaktovegas x Fame or Money x Lions Share Of Fame) to the top spot in the average of the Open and SIP Maturities. They finished second in Round 1, followed by a first-place winning run in Round 2 in both races.
Vauna Walker and RVFamedFrenchGoodbye ran the fast time of the weekend with a 15.183, winning Round 1 of the Open and SIP and topping the Open 1D. They finished as the Reserve Champions in the Average of both the Open and SIP Maturities.