Ty Erickson Surpasses $2 Million in Career Earnings After Impressive 2025 NFR

Ty Erickson capitalized this year at the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR). Erickson entered the finals ranked No. 14 in the world standings, and after placing in five of the ten rounds, he won over $130,000. That catapulted the cowboy to No. 8 in the world standings for the 2025 year.

Erickson passed the $2 million career earnings mark after cashing in at the 2025 NFR. There is a short list of cowboys in the elite club and Erickson has etched his name into history.

The 35-year-old cowboy from the Big Sky State has qualified to the big show 10 times now. Erickson started his career in PRORODEO 15 years ago in 2010. He started making waves immediately as he earned the 2011 PRCA Resistol Steer Wrestling Rookie of the Year in 2011.

He qualified for the NFR every year from 2014 through 2019, then made his way back to the Thomas & Mack again inthe years 2022 through 2025.

His career accolades list ranges from wins at the Calgary Stampede, San Angelo, Texas, Montana Circuit Finals, two American Rodeo titles (2016 & 2019), and a world title in 2019.

In just 2025, Erickson claimed the championships at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo in Hermiston, Ore.; That Famous Preston Night Rodeo in Idaho; Big Sky Pro Rodeo in Great Falls, Mont.; and St. Paul Rodeo in Oregon.

He also holds a National Intercollegiate Steer Wrestling Champion title and two Montana High School Rodeo All-Around Titles.

Round 3 2025 NFR Round win | Cierra Erickson

Every steer wrestler will tell you the same thing when it comes to winning, a good haze and great horsepower make all the difference.

Crush, "Finding Meno", Erickson's award winning steer wrestling horse is no doubt a huge part of his success. Crush has carried Erickson and so many other top-notch cowboys to the pay window.

Cierra Erickson posted on her Facebook page after the dust settled at the NFR, "You can see it in his eye! Crush is pure HEART & GRIT! Thank you Casey St Blanc for catching this moment in time that means everything to us!"

Ty is a huge family man and the support team he has backstage is unmatched. Cierra, Ty's wife has been keeping Crush firing on all cylinders, not only all NFR, but all year long. It is a marathon to get here , and the Ericksons always make sure their horses have the best care and are in tip-top shape.

The Erickson Family | Cierra Erickson

There is no sign of him stopping here either, so the hunt for the $3 million will start first thing in the 2026 rodeo season.

More Rodeo News