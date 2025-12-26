Sam Petersen Shines in NFR Debut, Finishes as Bareback Average Champion

The National Finals Rodeo was packed with the best rodeo athletes putting on their best performances of the year. All season long, bareback riders worked for this moment, and to hopefully go home with a title. Sam Petersen did just that, as his first trip to the NFR led him to the average title.

Sam Petersen Named Reserve World Champion After First Trip to NFR

Despite competing in the PRCA since 2022, this was Petersen’s first year qualifying for the NFR and he did so going in at No. 2 spot in the world standings. This wasn’t an easy feat; he fought all season to earn his way to the top. He championed nine rodeos, including the Music City Rodeo and Sheridan WYO Rodeo, where he set an arena record with a 91.5-ride on Land of Fancy from Sankey Pro Rodeo.

After finishing at No. 20 last year, Petersen knew he had to step up his game to make it to the Thomas & Mack arena. In an interview with Rodeo on SI he explained.

“I came short of my goal the past few years of making the NFR and winning the world championship, but just kind of seemed to make all the right changes this year, not only physically, and I was blessed with some really great draws throughout the year and capitalized on those opportunities, which, you know, got me into the NFR second in the world.”

Petersen Marked His First NFR Trip as Something Special

Getting to the NFR was always a goal for Petersen, and he felt the weight of not making it his first three years in the PRCA.

“Growing up watching my heroes compete at the NFR to finally be there to my first one and then win it. It was just pretty crazy really.”

Petersen was a machine in the arena, not only did he take home the average title, despite not securing a round win, he pocketed almost $123,000. He had a flawless run, never seeing the ground before that eight second mark. His best ride was during Round 5, he scored 88.75-points on the back of Resistol's Secrets Out from Pete Carr Pro Rodeo.

Despite the NFR just coming to an end, Petersen is already looking ahead to next season.

“I'll be at the Chase Hawks Memorial in Williams, Montana and there's the Bucking Ball and Gillette on New Year's and then we'll roll right into Denver and Fort Worth. So no time off, just kind of roll right into this new year.”

After landing as the Reserve World Champion, Petersen has something to prove heading into 2026. If he stays consistent, he may just take home a world title by the end of next year.

