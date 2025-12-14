The Late Bobby Kerr Honored With Sixth PRCA Dress Act of the Year Award

The National Finals Rodeo is full of action both inside and outside of the arena. Prior to rodeo events kicking off, the PRCA gave out a few awards to honor those who put in the work a little differently for the rodeo community. This year, the late Bobby Kerr was honored with the Dress Act of the Year Award.

Bobby Kerr Becomes Six Time Dress Act of the Year Award Recipient

This was his sixth time receiving the accolade and it’s very fitting as this was his final season performing before passing in September. The award is a celebration of his incredible talent with horses and his signature act featuring mustangs, dogs, and comedy that he performed for over two decades.

During the ceremony, his family stepped up to receive the emotional award, fulfilling his wish to have his granddaughter join him on stage one last time as a nominee. This is a huge honor for Kerr and his family as he will always be remembered for his unique and beloved performances.

His act developed from his success in the Mustang Makeover competitions, where he first gained fame training mustangs. He performed all the way until he passed with his last show being in late August. Kerr was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2021. By 2023, the cancer had spread to his stomach, liver, chest, and lungs.

Kerr Continued To Perform Until The End Despite Cancer Diagnosis

That didn’t slow Kerr down though, and he knew he wanted to continue performing as long as he could.

“One of his final goals was simple: he wanted to complete just enough performances so he could stand on that stage “one last time as a nominee,” just so he could take his granddaughter on stage with him. “Wouldn’t that be cool,” he said. He never expected to win," his family wrote on social media, “Accepting this award in his honor was incredibly hard… but we felt him up there with us, and with his grand baby, just as he hoped. He accomplished his final goal.”

During the PRCA Award ceremony, the other top five nominees for the award waited at the corner of the stage to show support for his family, highlighting the tight-knit nature of the rodeo community.

Kerr created the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame and was later inducted into the hall he founded in 2021. Although he’s had to cancel some stops along the way this season, the PRORODEO community rallied around Kerr until the very end.

Kerr performed at the NFR one time in his career, but that was only a minor part of the huge legacy he left behind.

