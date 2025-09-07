Legendary Mustang Act Bobby Kerr Dies After Brave Fight With Esophageal Cancer

The rodeo world is in somber remembrance today of a life well-lived and a cowboy who dedicated his life to the sport. Bobby Kerr may have been best known for his antics inside the arena, but his impact went far beyond the entertainment of his performances. The five-time PRCA Specialty Act of the Year, Kerr had thrilled crowds across the country for decades.

Kerr passed away on September 5 at only 67 years old. First diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2021, Kerr bravely battled the disease. In 2023, the cancer had returned and spread to further organs.

Kerr made the decision to live his remaining days as he pleased, opting to skip treatment and manage his own pain. For the past two years, he has continued to light up arenas with his incredible acts.

A horseman at heart, Kerr trained horses for over 50 years and his beloved equines played key roles in his acts. Kerr also competed in mustang makeovers, winning the Supreme Extreme Mustang Makeover in 2012 and earning a spot as a finalist in the Mustang Million in 2014.

Kerr’s efforts to give back to rodeo spread far, including the founding of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. In 2021, he was inducted and honored for everything he has given to the sport.

Despite battling pain and the effects of his illness, Kerr found ways to modify his performances and continue to keep up a travel schedule. Rather than backing away from a physically demanding way of life, Kerr wanted to make the best of his situation. He continually shocked doctors and beat the odds, all while bringing smiles to the crowds at professional rodeos.

In the fall of 2024, Kerr was told he had just months left to live. Refusing to accept that statement, Kerr kept doing what he loved and did best: entertaining. After a lifetime of training horses and dogs, Kerr found his true purpose in bringing joy to others.

We will truly miss the emotion Kerr evoked in all of us with his incredible acts, and we tip our hats to the man who dedicated his life to our sport. Bobby Kerr will be remembered for his countless contributions to the world, but for many of us, he will be remembered for the smiles he brought to our faces.

Our deepest condolences go out to Kerr’s family and loved ones in this difficult time.

