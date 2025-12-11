Bareback Rider Forced To Sit Out Two Rounds of NFR Due to Groin Injury

As we head into the final four rounds of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), the list of injuries has begun to grow. Heading into Rounds 7 and 8, two of the three rough stock events will be down a competitor.

Bull rider JR Stratford is out for at least two rounds, due to a concussion and a facial laceration sustained in Round 6. One of the pickup men, Matt Twitchell, is also out for the remainder of the 2025 NFR, due to a broken foot.

Bareback riding is undoubtedly one of the most brutal and physically demanding events in rodeo. Having to ride 10 of the best bareback horses in the world for 10 straight days is an absolute feat and these cowboys must be on their A-game to compete at that level. One of those competitors will be stepping away from the competition for at least two rounds.

Round 6 Brings Several Injuries to Rough Stock Competitors

Nathan Meyer Photography

Per PRCA rules, if a competitor draws out of one round of the NFR for a medical reason, they are required to sit out a second round. Jayco Roper will be on the bench for Round 7 and Round 8, due to a groin injury. In a PRCA press release, it was stated that Roper's condition will be reevaluated prior to Round 9.

Roper has struggled through the first six rounds of the NFR, yet to earn a check. He was sitting to earn an Average check, as one of a handful of cowboys to cover all six of his broncs, so far. The Oktaha, Okla., cowboy, is a two-time NFR qualifier in the bareback riding. He placed in four rounds at the 2023 NFR and missed a return trip in 2024.

In 2025, some of his biggest wins include: Rodeo Salinas, the Red Bluff Round-Up, Mandan Rodeo Days, the Dodge City Roundup, La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros, and many more. Roper has finished inside the top 40 in the World every year since 2020.

Roper currently has $149,775 in season earnings and he surpassed the $500,000 mark in lifetime earnings for the PRCA this year.

While the extent of Roper's injury was not fully disclosed, any groin injury presents a major challenge in a rough stock event. Now we wait to see if Roper returns for the final two rounds of competition and if he can battle his way into one of those top six spots to take home a round check this year.

