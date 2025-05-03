Late Country Music Legend’s Horse Secures Starting Gate Spot at the Kentucky Derby
As a big horse racing fan, country music legend Toby Keith had dreamed of having one of his horses race in the Kentucky Derby all of his life. That dream is now coming true just over a year after his passing. Render Judgment, a horse co-owned by Keith, will run out of gate 15 on this Saturday, May 3.
The singer of number one hits "Beer for my Horses," and "Shoulda Been A Cowboy," established Dream Walkin’ Farms in 2001, naming it after his 1997 album. Since his passing in 2024, his family has taken over the farm. Over the years, the operation located in central Oklahoma has earned more than $19 million, but Keith never had a horse qualify for the Derby—until now.
Render Judgement was just out of the automatic placing in the No. 21 position for Kentucky Derby qualification and was placed on the "also-eligible" list. When one of the top 20 dropped out due to injury, he got the call. He will start from post position No. 15 with jockey Julien Leparoux.
Toby Keith’s official Instagram account shared the big news by saying, “It was Toby’s dream. Render Judgment is going to the @kentuckyderby. He worked so hard to finally have one there! Toby will have the best seat in the house to watch.”
Some may call Render Judgment a long shot as he enters the race with 30-1 odds. Looking at his recent races, he is unlikely to be a contender in the race. However, it was also reported that he is also one of just three horses in the Derby field who already owns a win at Churchill Downs.
Render Judgment's trainer Kenny McPeek knows what it takes to win on the biggest of stages, with a Kentucky Derby victory already under his belt. Initially, he was hesitant in entering Render Judgement into the Derby, but his owners made the final call deciding the horse would run as a tribute to the beloved country music icon who had a big dream.
Now, as it is Derby day, fans are hoping for a storybook surprise, though his odds remain steep. For the beloved late Toby Keith and his family, this race is truly a dream come true. Render Judgement will be running for much more than just the win.
The race will be broadcast on NBC and USA Network, with streaming options available on Fubo and Peacock. For more information on the Kentucky Derby, visit the official website.