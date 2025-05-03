Rodeo Daily

Late Country Music Legend’s Horse Secures Starting Gate Spot at the Kentucky Derby

A horse owned by the late Toby Keith’s Dream Walkin’ Farms has landed a surprise spot in the Kentucky Derby.

Madison Richmann

2025 Kentucky Derby contender Render Judgment, trained by Kenny McPeek, works Saturday morning, April 26, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
2025 Kentucky Derby contender Render Judgment, trained by Kenny McPeek, works Saturday morning, April 26, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a big horse racing fan, country music legend Toby Keith had dreamed of having one of his horses race in the Kentucky Derby all of his life. That dream is now coming true just over a year after his passing. Render Judgment, a horse co-owned by Keith, will run out of gate 15 on this Saturday, May 3.

The singer of number one hits "Beer for my Horses," and "Shoulda Been A Cowboy," established Dream Walkin’ Farms in 2001, naming it after his 1997 album. Since his passing in 2024, his family has taken over the farm. Over the years, the operation located in central Oklahoma has earned more than $19 million, but Keith never had a horse qualify for the Derby—until now.

Render Judgement was just out of the automatic placing in the No. 21 position for Kentucky Derby qualification and was placed on the "also-eligible" list. When one of the top 20 dropped out due to injury, he got the call. He will start from post position No. 15 with jockey Julien Leparoux.

Toby Keith’s official Instagram account shared the big news by saying, “It was Toby’s dream. Render Judgment is going to the @kentuckyderby. He worked so hard to finally have one there! Toby will have the best seat in the house to watch.”

Some may call Render Judgment a long shot as he enters the race with 30-1 odds. Looking at his recent races, he is unlikely to be a contender in the race. However, it was also reported that he is also one of just three horses in the Derby field who already owns a win at Churchill Downs.

Render Judgment's trainer Kenny McPeek knows what it takes to win on the biggest of stages, with a Kentucky Derby victory already under his belt. Initially, he was hesitant in entering Render Judgement into the Derby, but his owners made the final call deciding the horse would run as a tribute to the beloved country music icon who had a big dream.

Now, as it is Derby day, fans are hoping for a storybook surprise, though his odds remain steep. For the beloved late Toby Keith and his family, this race is truly a dream come true. Render Judgement will be running for much more than just the win.

The race will be broadcast on NBC and USA Network, with streaming options available on Fubo and Peacock. For more information on the Kentucky Derby, visit the official website.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Madison Richmann
MADISON RICHMANN

Madison Richmann calls Keenesburg, Colorado home. There you can find her parents, Justin and Shawnda, and her younger brother Rylan. Currently, she is living in Oklahoma while attending Western Oklahoma State College on a rodeo scholarship, and studying agriculture communications, where she will graduate this spring. Madie plans to continue her education and rodeo career when transferring to a university in the fall to work towards her bachelor's degree. As a breakaway roper, Madison is excited for all of the new opportunities that are continually arising for women in the sport of rodeo. Also a barrel racer and team roper, Richmann is very passionate for all things of the western way of life. As an advocate for agriculture, she plans to help educate all, about the importance of the industry. When looking into the future, Madie plans to make a career in journalism and marketing for the western sports and agriculture industries while continuing her rodeo career professionally.

Home/News