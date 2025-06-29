Legendary Horse Trainer And Winner Of 15 Triple Crown Races, D. Wayne Lukas, Passes Away At 89
One of the most legendary horse trainers of all time has sadly passed away. D. Wayne Lukas, a U.S. Horse Racing Hall of Fame inductee, died on June 28, his family confirmed.
The 15-time Triple Crown winner had been fighting an illness and was hospitalized. Lukas had picked up a severe MRSA blood infection that caused significant damage to his heart and digestive system. Combined with ongoing health problems, he could not overcome the battle, passing away at 89 years old.
Lukas had four Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes victories, as well as seven wins in the Preakness Stakes. Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs, spoke about the great trainer and what he brought to the race track that hosts the Kentucky Derby (via Churchill Downs)
Today we lost one of the great champions of Churchill Downs and one of the most significant figures in Thoroughbred racing over the last 50 years. We will miss his humor, his wisdom and his unmatched capacity to thrill the fans with the performances of his horses on our sport’s biggest days.- CEO Bill Carstanjen
In his illustrious career, Lukas made over $310 million, winning just over 5,000 races (4,967). A family member spoke about his passion for horses and the contributions he had made to the industry. They also confirmed that he passed away in his home in Kentucky, surrounded by his family.
"Wayne devoted his life not only to horses but to the industry — developing generations of horsemen and horsewomen and growing the game by inviting unsuspecting fans into the winner’s circle.
Whether he was boasting about a maiden 2-year-old as the next Kentucky Derby winner or offering quiet words of advice before a big race, Wayne brought heart, grace, and grit to every corner of the sport. His final days were spent at home in Kentucky, where he chose peace, family, and faith.- Family Statement via ChurchillDowns.com
