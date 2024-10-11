Late Season Moves Shake Up Top 15 Steer Wrestlers Headed to NFR 2024
The steer wrestling was an incredibly tight race in 2024. It came down to the final days of the season to determine the top 15 who will compete in Las Vegas.
Number one in the World Standings is Dalton Massey with $199,263. Massey will make his second consecutive NFR appearance. At age 31, the Hermiston, Oregon, cowboy has career earnings of over $500,000. In 2023, he finished the year second in the World. In 2024, he earned wins at Ponoka, St. Paul, and Nanton, amongst others.
Dakota Eldridge sits 2nd with $169,401. With two NFR average titles (2015, 2017) to his name, this is Eldridge's eleventh NFR. Hailing from Elko, Nevada, the 33 year old cowboy has career earnings of $1,676,748. He has a lengthy list of wins throughout his career, steer wrestling, tie down roping, and all-around. In 2024, he had steer wrestling wins including Elko, Houston, and Ellensburg.
With $153,752, Stetson Jorgenson is currently 3rd in the World. He will make his fifth NFR appearance in December. The cowboy from Blackfoot, Idaho, is 31 years old and has $872,755 in career earnings. In 2024, his wins include Prescott, Red Bluff, and the Wilderness Circuit Finals.
In 4th, Will Lummus has earned $148,837 this season. At age 32, the Byhalia, Mississippi, cowboy has now qualified for the NFR seven consecutive times. With over $1.3 million in career earnings, he earned the NFR Average title in 2021. In 2024, he has earned several wins, including Dodge City, Fort Smith, and the Southeastern Circuit Finals.
JD Struxness has earned $147,266 and sits 5th in the World. This will be his sixth NFR. From Milan, Minnesota, the 29 year old cowboy has over $1.2 million in career earnings. In 2024, he earned wins at several large rodeos, including Puyallup, Spanish Fork, and Austin.
With $135,266 in season earnings, Jesse Brown is currently 6th in the World. He will make his fifth straight NFR appearance in December. At age 32, the Baker City, Orgeon, cowboy has $883,936 in career earnings. In 2024, he won Pendleton and Luduc and was a co-champion at Logan.
In 7th, Don Payne has $116,916 in season earnings. The 30 year old cowboy from Stephenvillie, Texas, will make his second NFR appearance in December. At his first NFR in 2023, he earned the coveted Average title and over $133,000. In 2024, he earned wins at Vernon and Clovis.
Cash Robb sits 8th with $110,557 in season earnings. At age 21, the Altamont, Utah, cowboy, earned his first NFR qualification in 2024. He notched several large wins, including Pleasant Grove, Cody, and Oakley.
With $108,611, Rowdy Parrott is 9th in the World. The 30 year old cowboy from Mamou, Louisiana, will make his fourth NFR appearance. He has $661,312 in career earnings. In 2024, his win list includes Nampa, Huntsville, and Bay City.
In 10th, Ty Erickson has $99,657 in season earnings. With one World Championship (2019), he will make his eighth NFR appearance this year. At age 34, the Helena, Montana, cowboy made an incredible comeback from injury this season to break into the top 15. Erickson has $1.7 million in lifetime earnings. In 2024, he earned wins at Calgary, Oakdale, and Great Falls, amongst others.
Justin Shaffer has earned $96,382 this season, currently sitting 11th in the World. At age 30, the Hallsville, Texas, cowboy will compete in his first NFR. Shaffer won Kennewick and the Texas Circuit Finals in 2024.
With $94,574 in season earnings, Tyler Pearson sits 12th in the World. The 39 year old cowboy from Atoka, Oklahoma, will compete at his sixth NFR this year. Pearson earned a World Championship in 2017 and has over $1.2 million in career earnings. In 2024, he won several rodeos, including Denver, Springhill, and Burley.
In 13th, Tucker Allen has $93,437 in season earnings. At age 25, the Ventura, California, cowboy has $244,407 in career earnings. He will make his first NFR appearance this year. In 2024, he earned wins at Poway, Pecos, and Castle Rock.
Tyler Waguespack sits 14th with $92,823. A five time (2016, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023) World Champion and two time (2016, 2018) NFR Average winner, Waguespack has $2.2 million in career earnings. After battling injury in 2024, he came from nowhere in the standings, rocketing into the top 15 in the final days of the season. In 2024, he has notched wins at the Roughrider Cup, Salt Lake, and Idaho Falls, amongst others.
With $91,348 in season earnings, Scott Guenthner wraps up the top 15. Qualifying for his fifth NFR, the 33-year-old cowboy from Consort, Alberta, Canada, has $945,432 in career earnings. In 2024, he won rodeos including the NFR Open, San Bernadino, and Kalispell.