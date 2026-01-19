Montana Athletes Shine at Circuit Finals, Earning NFR Open Qualifications

Montana is the home state of many elite rodeo athletes and several former National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers claimed wins at the Montana Circuit Finals. Both the Average Champion of the Circuit Finals and the Year-End Champion in each event punched their tickets to the 2026 NFR Open.

Bareback Riding

Young gun Sam Petersen made a huge splash in his first NFR appearance, finishing as the Reserve World Champion. He continues to ride that wave of success into 2026, winning the Average, as well as two rounds. Peterson banked over $10,000 at the Montana Circuit Finals.

Steer Wrestling

Ty Erickson | Nathan Meyer Photography

World Champion Ty Erickson made his mark once again on the Montana Circuit Finals. Winning Round 1, Round 3, and the Average, Erickson earned over $11,000 in Great Falls.

Team Roping

Dillon Johnson and Colten Fisher consistently roped their win to the Average win, placing second in Round 1 and third in Round 2. The duo will compete at their first NFR Open this summer.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Sage Newman | Fernando Sam-Sin/@fsamsin

Five-time NFR qualifier Sage Newman swept the Circuit Finals, winning all three rounds and the Average. Newman's highest-marked ride of the week came in Round 2 aboard J Bar J's Baby Bugs for 89 points. He banked an incredible $13,216 throughout the rodeo.

Tie-Down Roping

Dillon Hahnkamp earned his second Montana Circuit Finals Average Championship, earning $7,342 in Great Falls. He also claimed the win in Round 2 with a 7.9-second run and secured his spot at the 2026 NFR Open.

Breakaway Roping

National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR) qualifier Joey Williams was rock-solid in Great Falls. Tying for fouth in Round 2, tying for first in Round 2, and placing fourth in Round 3, she earned the Average win. Williams claimed $8,076 throughout the Circuit Finals and the Year-End title.

Barrel Racing

Canadian cowgirl Taylor-Jane Gardner claimed the Round 2 win and the Average Championship in Great Falls. Gardner banked over $8,000 en route to the title. Ashley Day earned the Year-End Championship and her horse, Flash N Dynamite ("Pearl"), was voted Barrel Horse of the Year.

Cadee Williams earned All-Around Cowgirl honors and is the first cowgirl to qualify for the Montana Circuit Finals in both breakaway roping and barrel racing.

Bull Riding

Gavin Knutson made the best of his week in Great Falls, winning Round 1, Round 3, and topping the Average. The college student earned $11,186 throughout the rodeo and is set to ride at the NFR Open.

