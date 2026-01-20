2025 NFR Average Champion Keeps Momentum Rolling in NWSS Bracket Four

The National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colo. is fully underway as the fourth set for the quarter finals just finished up, and the next set of contestants has advanced to the Semi-Finals.

The NWSS is a tournament-style rodeo. There are eight brackets, with ten contestants in each event in each bracket. Athletes compete in two rounds and the top three on the average in each bracket advance to the semi-finals.

Men's Timed Events

Steer Wrestling: Knowing he was out of the average after a mishap in Round 1, Kaden Greenfield came back in a big way in Round 2. He leads the round overall with the fastest time of the rodeo, so far, at 3.6 seconds.



Qualifiers: 1. Ty Bauerle; 2. Cody Pratt; 3. Tristan Martin

Team Roping: Fans saw some leaderboard changes in the rounds, but Oldfield and West were steady in both rounds. They won't place, but a pair of six-second runs advanced them where the real money is at.



Qualifiers: 1. Roan Oldfield/Creed West; 2. Bridger Ketcham/Kaden Prince; 3. Cash Duty/Jake Edwards

Tie-Down Roping: Haven Meged was on a mission, and he was the picture-perfect example of consistency as he posted a pair of eight-second runs, and won the set by more than a full-second in the average.



Qualifiers: 1. Haven Meged; 2. Cole Robinson

Rough Stock Highlights

Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Bareback Riding: A familiar face took over in the first event of the night, nine-time NFR qualifier, Richmond Champion. He not only dominated his set, but is now placing in both rounds of the rodeo.



Qualifiers:1. Richmond Champion, 165.5 points on two head; 2. Donny Proffit, 157.5; 3. Taylon Carmody, Taylon Carmody, 157

Saddle Bronc: The bronc riding also saw one contestant thrive in both performances, but instead of an NFR legend, it was a 22-year-old who just joined the PRCA in 2025, James Perrin.



Qualifiers: 1. James Perrin, 166 points on two head; 2. Cauy Pennington, 159; 3. Tom Webster, 158.5

Bull Riding: A pair of cowboys who were rookies just last year had a battle going in their set: Hudson Bolton and Luke Mackey. Bolton and Mackey finished within 1.5 points of each other in the average, and are now each winning a round.



Qualifiers: 1. Hudson Bolton, 165.5 points on two head; 2. Luke Mackey, 164; 3. Cade Griego, 85.5

Barrel Racing

Julie Plourde | Nathan Meyer Photography

2025 NFR Average Champion Julie Plourde now sits second in both rounds overall and moves on to the semi-finals.



Qualifiers: 1. Julie Plourde; 2. LaTricia Duke; 3. Lindsey Muggli

The finals are inching closer and closer for those ready to make a jump for their 2026 NFR qualification, and while the quarter-finals are halfway over, the fun has just begun.

