Legendary PRCA Saddle Bronc Horse Passes Away
Burch Rodeo's Lunatic From Hell, the 2018 PRCA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year, died on April 22 at the age of 16. The horse passed away due to colic on the way from the stock contractor's ranch in Gillette, Wyo., to Clovis, Calif.
Colic is a term used to describe a symptom of abdominal (belly) pain, which in horses is usually caused by problems in the gastrointestinal tract. There are over 70 different types of intestinal problems that cause colic symptoms, which range from mild to severe (life-threatening) in nature.
Chad Burch, the owner of Burch Rodeo, shared with ProRodeo Sports News that despite their best efforts, the horse could not be saved.
"This (his passing) dang sure makes a guy blue just because he was more like family than anything and not being able to do something for him was really tough. He was the second horse we ever had that won (PRCA) Bucking Horse of the Year and a guy doesn't come across those kinds of horses but once in a lifetime," Burch said.
Lunatic From Hell was a prized horse who competed at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from 2014-23. The horse's impressive career included being ridden by Jake Watson, who won Round 5 aboard Lunatic From Hell in 2019 with a 92-point ride.
Other riders who placed on Lunatic From Hell at the NFR were Tyler Corrington (86 points, placed second in Round 5) and Spencer Wright (79 points, fifth, Round 10) in 2014; Cody DeMoss (85.5 points, fourth, Round 5); and Isaac Diaz (84.5 points, fourth, Round 10) in 2015; Cody DeMoss (85.5 points, fifth, Round 5) in 2016; Layton Green (87.5 points, split second Round 5); and Clay Elliott (83.5 points, fifth, Round 10) in 2017; and Cody DeMoss (86.5 points, sixth place Round 4) in 2021.
Lunatic From Hell will be remembered as a remarkable and beloved horse who left a lasting impact on the rodeo community.