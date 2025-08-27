Legendary Stock Contractor Chad Berger Induction into National Rodeo Hall of Fame

Chad Berger, the legendary owner of Chad Berger Bucking Bulls, is set to be inducted into the National Rodeo Hall of Fame.

The 12-time PBR Stock Contractor of the Year has deep roots in rodeo. He has dedicated his life to raising the best bulls that the PRCA and PBR can find. He has helped develop multiple world champion bulls and has helped organize some of the largest rodeo events in the country.

Officially established in 2003, the company now operates out of two ranches in Mandan, North Dakota and Henryetta, Oklahoma. But the real history of the operation began in 1960 when his father, Joe Berger, began purchasing bulls for Chad and his brother to ride. It was this relationship that would foster world champion bucking bulls like three-time world champion Little Yellow Jacket.

The legacy began there and the Bergers have kept it alive for nearly 70 years. When Chad Berger Bucking Bulls was officially founded, it was only three years later in 2006 that the company earned its first standing in the PBR Stock Contractor of the Year; they took home third. By 2007, the family won the prestigious award of PBR Stock Contractor of the Year. They would go on to repeat this in 2008 and 2009.

The family added nine more titles to their belt from 2014-2022, which led to Berger solidifying himself as a leader in the bull-breeding industry. Among his legacy is Smooth Operator, who was the oldest bucking bull of all time to win a world championship- and he did so back to back in 2019 and 2020.

Berger grew up competing in every rodeo event he could in high school, but eventually found a love for bull-riding and bucking bulls. He went on to have a career in bull riding. When he eventually retired, he found a home in the sport of team roping. His heart called him home and Chad Berger Bucking Bulls was born.

His family is a huge part of the operation; his wife, Sarah, plays a critical role in managing the company’s annual PBR Touring Pro event. His children work alongside them, handling sales, marketing, and working to haul the bulls around the country. They spend almost every weekend at a PRCA or PBR rodeo.

Berger is already a member of the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame and the Bull Riding Hall of Fame. He will be inducted into the National Rodeo Hall of Fame in Oklahoma on November 8.

Recommended Articles