Lewiston Roundup Delivers Huge Wins for NFR Bubble Contenders

The end of the 2026 regular rodeo season is moving in, and these athletes are fighting hard to earn any cash prizes they can. The Lewiston Roundup in Lewiston, Idaho over the weekend held some big wins for athletes pushing to land in the top 15 and secure a trip to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

Rough Stock Rides

Starting things off strong was Tanner Aus in the bareback riding arena. This cowboy was just inches outside the top 15, but thanks to his massive finish here, he now sits at No. 12. Aus clinched the win with a 91-point ride on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Land Of Fancy for $6,063.

Rough stock continued with the saddle bronc riding as some of the event's best were all vying for a chance to win in Idaho. No. 7 in the world, Brody Wells made his mark with a massive 91-point ride on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' The Black Tie, earning $5,866.

One cowboy came from behind in the bull riding to round out the rodeo as No. 30 in the world. Jeter Lawrence surprised everyone by taking the win. The young cowboy was up against some tough competition and came out on top with 88.5 points on Big Rafter Rodeo's Singing Sam winning $5,978 to add to his prize pot.

Timed Event Show Out

Driggers and Nogueira | Fernando Sam-Sin

Two steer wrestlers set the bar high over the weekend in Idaho as the time to beat ended in a tie. Jesse Brown and Tyler Waguespack pulled down their steers in 3.7 seconds pulling in $3,918 each for the incredible run. The No. 1 (Waguespack) and No. 2 (Brown) cowboys are sure to go head to head once again in Las Vegas later this year.

Another tie marked the team roping event as more NFR veterans stole the show. Pair , Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira were battling for the win against duo Cash Duty and Trent Vaught. With both teams putting up a good fight, they tied for the win with a run of 4.0 seconds earning $4,331 each.

Timed events in Idaho were full of ties, as the tie-down roping finished in another tie as well. Brodey Clemons (No. 25) and Cory Solomon (No. 17) are both still working to secure their spots at the NFR and this run of 7.5 seconds earned them each $4,606 to inch them closer to that line.

Barrel Racing and Breakaway Roping

If you’ve been paying attention in the last few weeks, the name Kathy Grimes has been synonymous to success in the barrel racing arena lately. She once again landed on top in Idaho, securing her placing in the top 15 with a run of 16.79 seconds for $5,456.

Breakaway roper Hali Williams is fighting for her spot back at No. 1 in the world standings as she came in first. Her massive run of just 1.9 seconds secured the win and $5,837 to add to her prize pot before the season runs out.

The time is now for these rodeo athletes to make their move on the season. With just two weeks to go, every dollar counts for those still battling their way into the top 15.