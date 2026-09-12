Women in Rodeo: Summer Kosel Is Back in the Fight for 2026 NFR Qualification

Time is running out in the 2026 professional rodeo season for athletes to win big checks and land a spot at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). 2023 NFR qualifying barrel racer Summer Kosel is making her last stand as the season end draws near and she sits at No. 17 in the world standings.

Fighting for Her Second Qualification

Kosel has been battling for a spot in the Thomas & Mack Arena since her first trip in 2023. She entered the arena ranked No. 9 in the world, and after placing in six out of 10 rounds and clinching a win in the fifth round, she finished the 2023 season at No. 7.

With 53 rodeos under her belt this season, she has earned $92,683 as of September 11, 2026. This cowgirl has had an incredible run in the past week, winning big and hopefully moving further up in the standings.

Her most recent win was at the iconic Ellensburg Rodeo. Up against some of the best of the best, she did not let that intimidate her as she entered the arena. Kosel's average time of 54.01 seconds on three head earned her $4,640, pocketing over $7,000 total on the weekend.

Kosel is now just two spots away from catching Katelyn Scott in No. 15, but she’s proving she has what it takes as she continues to land on top during her late-season push. Right now, Kosel is competing at the legendary Puyallup Rodeo, where she’s already clinched a spot in the semi-finals, earning another $2,000 before the event even ends.

Clearly, Kosel is hungry for that qualification as she continues to push this late in the season. While many others may have given up hope, the veteran cowgirl knows the kind of money still to be won at the big rodeos ahead.

The last few weeks have been the best of the season for her, as she was pulling in checks nearly every weekend. She won $2,229 thanks to her sixth-place finish at the Gooding Pro Rodeo. She earned another check for over $1,000 the following weekend at the Magic Valley Stampede.

Kosel has set herself up for success with these late-season prizes. With just two weeks to go in the regular season, this cowgirl will have to continue to be on top of her game if she wants to see her name up in lights in Las Vegas once again.