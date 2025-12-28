Looking Back to Determine The Top 5 NFR Earners in Each Event

A full year of traveling up and down the rodeo road is expensive. Many times, cowboys and cowgirls just break even trying to get to the NFR. The profit happens with what they win after they arrive in Las Vegas.

Certainly, no one is guaranteed anything across those 10 days of grueling competition. There is so much on the line but at the same time, there is an incredible amount of money to be won by those blessed to be there.

After the dust has settled it is time to take a look back and see who the top 5 money winners were in each event at just the NFR.

Bareback Riding

The bareback riders take a beating over the course of the 10 days in Las Vegas. Night after night, their bodies take the toll of riding the best bucking horses in the world. Three of these tough men took home more than $200,000 in just 10 days and one more came very close to breaking that threshold.

Top 5 Earners

Sam Petersen $226,853.47 Jess Pope $215,813.64 Rocker Steiner $203,985.27 Garrett Shadbolt $199,056.80 Mason Clements $191,861.18

Steer Wrestling

The event came down to Round No. 10 and nearly the very last steer to determine who would walk away with the World Championship title. What didn't have to be sorted out, though, in that moment was who was going to win the most money. The week was dominated by none other than Tucker Allen who also earned his very first World Title.

Top 5 Earners

Tucker Allen $248,045.96 Rowdy Parrott $162,881.69 Jesse Brown $162,290.26 Ty Erickson $140,309.22 Will Lummus $139,717.78

Team Roping

The team ropers put on quite a show at the 2025 NFR. It should really be remembered as the "comeback kids" year of the team ropers. The final steer of the rodeo threw a wrench in the plans of one team, who had been on a heater all 10 nights, but it also allowed another to win their first title.

Top 5 Earners

Andrew Ward/Jake Long $224,783.49 Kolton Schmidt/Jonathan Torres $218,869.30 Clint Summers/Jade Corkill $186,735.56 Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira $169,387.29 Lightning Aguilera/Kaden Profili $153,911.84

Saddle Bronc Riding

Likely the most talked about event of the NFR, the saddle bronc riding was dominated by the Wright family from Beaver, Utah. The blue shirts rose to the occasion several times throughout the week to take the wins they needed to end up ranked one, two, three.

Top 5 Earners

Statler Wright $274,068.37 Stetson Wright $229,120.56 Ryder Wright $161,600.27 Lefty Holman $123,552.36 Brody Cress $117,933.88

Tie-Down Roping

A three-peat happened for the World Champion man, Riley Webb. To no one's surprise, he also walked away easily with the most money won in the event. The Denton, Texas man now etched his name in the record books right alongside one of his heroes, Roy Cooper, as a consecutive three-time World Champion.

Top 5 Earners

Riley Webb $250,411.62 Joel Harris $193,931.17 Kincade Henry $156,080.38 Haven Meged $146,124.83 John Douch $134,493.60

Barrel Racing

At times, the barrel racing was hard to watch, but several horses and riders powered through what was a tough situation. Along the way, there were several horse changes and even strategy shifts to get through the grueling nights. The high money winner never changed course and stayed aboard the same beautiful palomino stallion the entire 10 rounds.

Top 5 Earners

Tricia Aldridge $245,384.59 Kassie Mowry $200,436.76 Hayle Gibson-Stillwell $188,608.39 Carlee Otero $156,671.80 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi $152,531.87

Bull Riding

How these guys get through 10 rounds of the rankest, toughest bulls on the planet is hard to watch sometimes. You can tell they are beat up and sore before they sit down on the bulls some nights. These are tough guys who show up night after night and, for their efforts, are rewarded greatly.

Top 5 Earners

Hudson Bolton $329,661.70 Bryce Jensen $210,490.88 Stetson Wright $196,296.84 Ky Hamilton $182,398.49 Colorado Kid Mackey $134,493.60

