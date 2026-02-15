Bold Predictions for 2026 Gold Buckle Winners Following Fort Worth Finals

The professional rodeo season is one of the few in which the new year actually starts before the current year wraps up. The 2026 year actually started back in 2025 when the clock struck midnight on September 30, but the World Champions were not crowned until the NFR in December.

While the official year started back in September, it didn't feel like it truly kicked off until the final bull bucked in Round 10 of the NFR. At this point, the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo and the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo have both finished up, two of the biggest winter rodeos with large payouts.

There are plenty of familiar faces that will definitely be back in the Thomas & Mack, but that doesn't mean that a few newbies won't play spoiler to the veterans that have been seen time and time again taking home gold buckles.

Bareback Riding: Wacey Schalla

Wacey Schalla and the horse Trooper winning a fourth place check in round three of the bareback riding at the 2025 NFR | Nathan Meyer Photograph

Schalla crossed the million-dollar mark in PRCA earnings during his trip to Las Vegas two months ago, which was his first qualification in the bareback riding (second in the bull riding). Right now, he sits as the No. 2 man in the world, trailing only Jacob Lees by less than $1,000.

The 20-year-old has nodded his head 10 times so far and all 10 have resulted in a check, with only one ride bringing in less than $1,000.

Steer Wrestling: Tyke Kipp

If someone wants to cheer for an underdog this year, it should be Kipp. This wouldn't just be his first championship, but the first time he would back into the boxes of the Thomas & Mack. At 33 years old, he now sits as the man to chase in the World Standings with a lead of more than $16,000 over Bridger Anderson.

Mind you, Kipp didn't make the finals at Fort Worth, so he didn't see a massive payday like Anderson, who split first and won nearly $25,000 out of that one rodeo.

Team Roping: Dustin Egusquiza and JC Flake

It is sometimes hard to fathom that Egusquiza has yet to step onto the stage after the last round at the NFR. Most of the time, he leaves fans speechless and both him and Flake are sitting No. 2 going into this next stretch that includes San Antonio, Jackson, and RODEOHOUSTON.

Saddle Bronc Riding: Rusty Wright

Rusty Wright celebrating his win. | FWSSR photo by James Phifer

The Wright name is one of the most well-known to ever exist in the rodeo world. However, Rusty is the lone brother yet to take home a title after his little brother Statler won it in 2025. Rusty has propelled himself to the No. 1 cowboy in the World with nearly $71,000 already won.

It is the beginning of February.

Tie-Down Roping: Haven Meged

If Meged makes it back to the Finals, it will be his eighth appearance. He has already taken home a title once back in 2019 and clawed into third in the World last year after missing significant time with a back injury.

Currently, he sits in fourth in the standings with everyone chasing Kincade Henry, who has a $17,000 lead over the rest of the pack after his significant win in Fort Worth.

Barrel Racing: Kassie Mowry

This pick doesn't take much of an explanation. Mowry just broke the arena record at Fort Worth and took home another gold buckle last year, without her main mount. Don't be surprised if she breaks the season earnings record this year.

Bull Riding: Hayden Welsh

Welsh has been on everyone's radar, as he would have made the finals last year if permits were allotted the opportunity. This is now his rookie will season, and his trip to the Thomas & Mack is inevitable.

The 20-year-old posted a pair of 90-point rides and finds himself less than $300 behind the current world leader, Cooper James.

Breakaway Roping: Josie Conner

Josie Conner posing for WPRA headshot. | WPRA

It is Conner's turn to steal the spotlight from her now-fiancé, Riley Webb. The two have become the face of the roping industry as both are incredibly talented ropers. She is easily one of the most fun breakaway ropers to watch and is continuously finding herself in the winner's circle.

This year is going to be a battle to the very end and it will be captivating to watch.

