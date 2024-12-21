Looking for Last Minute Gifts for the Hard to Shop for Cowboys and Cowgirls?
In need of a last minute Christmas gift for the cowboy or cowgirl in your life? Here's a few standbys! If you do not have time for shipping, all of these companies have gift certificates, as well.
Shop Local
If you have a local tack shop or cowboy shop, those are usually great places to hit for stocking stuffers. From new gloves, socks, wild rags, or apparel to rope keepers, knives, and more, there is something for everyone. It is pretty hard to go wrong with a quality headstall or reins, because there always seems to be a shortage of those in the tack room.
Leather Goods
While most leather makers close their books months prior to Christmas, you can likely still contact one for a gift certificate and let your loved one design and choose their own piece.
Training Memberships/Subscriptions
Memberships or subscriptions to training platforms or magazines are another solid choice - Between The Reins is a great one for barrel racers, X Factor Roping, BarrelRacing.com is part of the Ride TV membership, along with countless others. There are many great magazines, from Western Horseman to Barrel Horse News.
Audible
For those who spend a lot of time on the road, audiobooks are a very popular choice. You can gift an Audible subscription.
Yeti
From the Gear Cases, which make great insulate medication boxes, to every size of hard and soft cooler imaginable, there are some great options in the Yeti line. They also have the infamous cups, as well as luggage, buckets, and more.
Pivo
The Pivo is a camera that tracks movement, ideal for riders who do not have someone available to video their training. There are three different options, with something to fit everyone's needs.
Hat Holder
One thing that is always lacking in the truck: somewhere good to put your cowboy hat. There are several options, from ones that hang on the seat, to this one, that attaches to the windshield.
Massage Gun
With 10 different massage heads, this massage gun can target all of the sore spots from a long day's roping and riding.
Foot Massager
Even my toughest cowboy family members enjoy a good foot massager. This one has heat and this design can also massage arms and legs.
Custom Cowboy Hat
Perhaps a certificate to Greeley Hatworks, Shorty's, JW Brooks, Burns, or another custom hat maker could be the ticket for the person in your life who "has everything."