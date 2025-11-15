From Barrel Horse Reject to Turquoise Circuit Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year

Cletis, owned and ridden by Arizona cowboy Trevor Duhon, was voted the 2025 Turquoise Circuit Steer Wrestling Horse of the Year.

When watching the finals on the Cowboy Channel, you saw Cletis back in the box four times in every performance for all three rounds. Along with Trevor, NFR qualifier Cody Cabral, Michael Bates, & Jace Bleil all rode the big brown gelding in Cave Creek at the Turquoise Circuit Finals.

Cletis | Jenna Duhon

“Cletis helped guys place at nearly every rodeo he backed into the box at this year,” Jenna explained. In his short amount of time in his new career as a bulldogging horse, he has become a favorite amongst the cowboys, and if anyone had to ask for a ride, they wanted on Cletis.

Trevor & Jenna Duhon purchased Cletis, a 2017 gelding by The Goodbye Lane out of MCB Ms Moon Lark, in late November 2024 after he had flunked out of multiple barrel horse programs. In January 2025 they jumped the first steer off Cletis.

“Cletis loved it from the start,” Jenna Duhon explained.

Summer Lane Photography

Many rodeo cowboys fly back to Prescott, Ariz., for the summer rodeo, as it is not as close to the other rodeos on the summer run. With the large amount of success Cletis was having, ten guys made the choice to jump ride Cletis at Prescott, and seven of the ten won a check on him. Michael Bates, Mexican Springs, NM, cowboy, rode Cletis to the World’s Oldest Rodeo Championship title.

Cletis | Jenna Duhon

“Cletis is a big pet in the stall and at the trailer. He loves to have his butt scratched, eat cookies, and wear his ice boots,” Jenna tells us of his big personality. “But when it is time to bulldog, it is game on. He thinks he’s a big deal, and fortunately for him, he can walk the walk.”

The Duhons have been training performance horses for over 20 years. Jenna is an accomplished barrel horse trainer and WPRA member, and Trevor has been bulldogging nearly all his life. Trevor got his start by helping Billy Duhon and Jimmy Powers start steer wrestling horses.

“Cletis represents everything we strive to create in our training program.”

Summer Lane Photography

In his first year as a steer wrestling horse Cletis has taken the arena by storm, earning over $40,000 in LTE thus far. The goal is, of course, to get Cletis to the big show in Las Vegas.

Trevor Duhon says, “Cletis is the type of horse that makes you want to put in the work because you know he’s going to make it happen, and in a hurry”.

Cletis is headed to the buildings this winter with Trisyn Kalawaia for some more bulldogging action to start the 2026 season.

No doubt, Cletis, with his big personality, is going to push his way right into the top in 2026. The Duhon family is excited to see him reach his full potential, knowing he has what it takes to go all the way.

Turquoise Circuit Finals Highlights

More Rodeo On SI