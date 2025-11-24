Deep Dive: States and Events Currently Impacted by EHM Outbreak

Following the realization that an Equine herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1) outbreak had impacted several very large gatherings of horses, the risk of potential spread has been at the forefront of everyone's mind.

What Are EHV-1 and EHM?

Per the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC):

"While EHV-1 most commonly causes respiratory disease, some strains cause outbreaks of neurologic disease. EHV-1 causes neurologic signs as a result of inflammation of the blood vessels and activation of blood coagulation within the brain and spinal cord. Neurologic signs occur as a result of a lack of blood flow and resulting damage to the brain or spinal cord; this disease manifestation is known as Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM). Classic clinical signs of EHM include fever, swelling/stocking up of the limbs, hindlimb weakness, and urine dribbling. Some horses are more severely affected and display behavior changes, signs of cranial nerve dysfunction, seizures, and inability to stand. While EHM is a serious disease, the majority of cases are not fatal. In most outbreaks of EHM, 60-70% of affected horses recover with treatment and supportive care. Veterinary evaluation and isolation of exposed or affected horses is crucial."

The Equine Disease Communication Center has started a page specifically for updates regarding this Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) Outbreak. One of the most important things to note is that the EHV virus is present in the equine population at all times, so not all cases are associated.

As of Sunday, November 23, at 11:30 AM MST, these are current numbers related to this outbreak:

EDCC Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) Outbreak Numbers | EDCC

When Did the Outbreak Begin?

While "patient zero" and the original source of the outbreak are still unknown, one of the first major events where the virus spread quickly was the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) World Finals. Held November 5-9 in Waco, Texas, the competition drew members from across the nation.

From some of the top 15 cowgirls in the World Standings headed to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR) to permit competitors to team ropers, the event hosted a wide variety of professional athletes.

Where Did it Spread Next?

During a very busy season in the industry, many of these competitors were also entered in other rodeos and events. The Gold Buckle Futurity was for rope horses, held November 12-16 in Abilene, Texas. Some horses went from the WPRA Finals to the Gold Buckle Futurity, but there have been no known confirmed cases from that event, as of the time of this writing.

The American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) World Show was also happening for nearly a full month, October 30-November 19 at the OKC Fair Park in Oklahoma City, Okla. Both barrel racers and ropers attended this event, including some who have qualified for the 2025 NFR. Again, there are no known positive cases from this event, as of the time of this writing. AQHA Showing did share an update regarding the classes horses from the WPRA Finals competed in:

When Did the "Shutdown" Begin?

The final straw was the Barrel Futurities of America (BFA) World Championships, held at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla. With a large amount of young horses gathered together as the news was breaking regarding the status of the virus, emotions and speculation ran high early in the week. In an unprecedented move, the event was stopped following the $uper$takes and Freshman Slot Race on Tuesday, November 18, due to a confirmed positive case onsite.

As one of the premier futurity events of the year for barrel racers, the BFA has advised that they are looking at options for rescheduling the race. With an event of this size and magnitude, decisions cannot be made overnight, and this information is still forthcoming.

Other Cancellations

The 2025 Prairie Circuit Finals, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Qualifier in Uvalde, Texas, as well as multiple smaller rodeos and jackpots across the country have been cancelled or postponed, at this time.

What About the NFR and NFBR?

One of the most shocking announcements so far has come from the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. The National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR) has officially been postponed, as well as the PRCA Permit Finals. While Benny Binion's Bucking Horse and Bull Sale, as well as Stace Smith's Futurity Horses will continue on, it is with modificiations. The sales will be held, without livestock on the grounds. Videos and photos will be used for the sales, which have been moved to the Showroom.

While the NFR is set to proceed, as well as other youth and open events in Las Vegas during the first weeks of December, it is with restrictions and new guidelines that they must operate under.

