WPRA National Finals Breakaway Roping and PRCA Permit Challenge Cancelled Amid EHV-1

In a shocking announcement on Friday, November 21, the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) shared the following on their website and social media:

"The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association have received notice from the venue regarding the 2025 National Finals Breakaway Roping, PRCA Permit Challenge, and Benny Binion Bucking Horse Sale. Out of caution and the Nov. 21 stringent biosecurity guidelines, the events will not take place on Dec. 2, 3 or 4 at the South Point Arena. Potential dates and venues are being explored to host these events in a timely manner. "

Although breakaway roping is sanctioned by the WPRA and has been added to many major professional rodeos across the country for the past several years, the National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR) has been held separately each December. During COVID in 2020, the first-ever NFBR was held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in conjunction with the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

When the NFR moved back to Las Vegas in 2021, the NFBR was held at The Orleans Hotel and Casino. In 2022, the event moved to the famed South Point Hotel and Casino.

While the NFR showcases the other professional rodeo events inside the University of Nevada - Las Vegas Thomas and Mack Center, the NFBR has remained a separate event. The ten rounds were set to run December 2-3, 2025 - once again at the South Point.

Not only were the top 15 breakaway ropers in the WPRA World Standings set to compete here, there are several other events scheduled in the upcoming weeks at the South Point. This announcement specifies a few particular events: the NFBR, the PRCA Permit Challenge, and the Benny Binion Bucking Horse Sale.

The PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) Permit Challenge and the Benny Binion Bucking Horse Sale were both scheduled for December 4, the day of the first round of the NFR.

At this time, there is no further information regarding a new location for these events.

These decisions come on the heels of a tumultuous few days for the rodeo and western communities. Following the WPRA World Finals in Waco, Texas, it was realized that an outbreak of EHV-1 had begun at the event. With countless top professional athletes from across the country at the event, exposure to the virus spread rapidly.

By Tuesday, November 18, the Barrel Futurities of America World Championship in Guthrie, Okla., had been cancelled, due to further positive EHV-1 tests at that location. Information has since been continuing to change as to how this would impact the NFR and it is a developing situation.

For now, the biggest question is: Where will the breakaway ropers go?

