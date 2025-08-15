Meet Chris Rankin, the Voice Bringing Rodeo to Life
One Sunday at a bull riding jackpot in college changed everything for Chris Rankin. That day set him on a path that’s taken him behind the mic at some of the most significant events in the Western industry.
Throughout Rankin’s high school years, he helped a family friend of his grandparents put on rodeos – an experience that opened his eyes to every side the sport has to offer.
“I wasn’t a very good competitor,” Rankin shared. “I tried bull riding and team roping, but it wasn’t something we could afford to do when I was a kid. The main thing I knew from an early age was that I wanted to stay in this business.”
In college, Rankin spent his Sundays at bull riding jackpots, pitching in wherever he was needed, and used wit and sarcasm to tease his peers along the way.
“I was good at talking trash to the bullfighters and my friends,” Rankin laughed. “So one Sunday when the announcer didn’t show up, my trash talking backed me into a corner I couldn’t get out of.”
Rankin returned every Sunday for three years to announce that jackpot, until calls started coming in asking him to announce other rodeos.
However, something happened during those Sundays: Rankin fell in love with announcing and was determined to turn it into a career, and he accomplished just that.
From serving as the voice of the Tuff Hedemen Bull Riding Tour, to the National Junior High and High School Finals, and being selected to announce his first Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals this past May, his storied career has led him to be one of the respected announcers in the sport.
“I feel like I’ve worked really hard my whole life to get to where I am,” Rankin shared. “Something I tell younger people is that this business will test your patience and how badly you want to be involved. Success doesn’t come overnight, but if it’s something that you love and you’re willing to put the time and effort into it, it’s rewarding.”
After more than two decades and hundreds of performances behind the mic, Rankin got a call that many only dream of– the call to announce his first-ever PBR World Finals.
Not only did that call mark a milestone for Rankin, but it also offered a full-circle moment, as he stood in the announcer’s box alongside his long-time mentor, Clint Adkins.
“Clint took me under his wing,” Rankin explained. “We had worked a few rodeos together, and then he took me to different events back in the day known as the PBR Touring Pros and the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Tour. He helped me get my feet wet and helped mold me to fit the PBR Style better.”
Championship Sunday of the 2025 PBR World Finals brought an unexpected moment of emotion and reflection for Rankin.
“We hadn't worked an event together in 15 years,” Rankin stated. “It was a pretty special moment. He doesn’t show his emotion like I do, and I may have cried like a baby a little bit, but it was so cool to work with the man I owe a lot to.”
To those who’ve heard Rankin behind the mic or know him personally, it’s easy to listen to the passion in a voice that has made countless events unforgettable. With humor and heart, he’s shared his gift with thousands, showing that you never know where your calling might take you.